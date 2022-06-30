Token swaps are the ways in which one digital currency is exchanged for another currency. An important point - the price of the transfer is negotiated in advance and is strictly fixed. At the same time, the nuance is that when you exchange tokens, when one coin changes to another, transactions must necessarily occur. Otherwise, the user loses all his money.
Token swap is not an ordinary transformation of elements aimed at brand perception. Although the user may think so, because the name changes. The chain of digital currency blocks is changed. Therefore, the owners of coins have to do something.
In this case, any platform can do the necessary actions instead of the currency holder.
However, market experts advise storing in a wallet accessible to the user for independent actions. This procedure will not be difficult, just in the case it is better to be confident in your actions and not be left with irrelevant assets.
What is it for?
The invention of a clear chain of blocks, or other blockchain system, and tokens as stock on the stock exchange gave people a chance to receive financial assets and thus sell their product for personal coins. It gives a lot of potential and careful monitoring of all transactions, unlike classical exchanges where shares of different companies are issued.
Forming a personal blockchain system is a very expensive process. So, the following situation occurs here:
the blockchain is created to issue tokens;
it is the tokens that attract the necessary funding for the development of the blockchain.
However, experts solve this issue in their own way – they create a token on the current blockchain. There is one nuance: the set of features and data on a particular blockchain allows you to make an additional group of tokens. They may exist alongside the original assets. Because of this, it is possible to simultaneously attract investments to create your own system and deal with tokens on another site.
Are token swap and atomic swap the same concepts?
The essence follows from the name – the design of the atom means inseparability. It means that the essence of the transaction takes place in full. Atomic swap provides for such a development of the situation in which the transaction takes place according to a strict agreement between the two parties. If this does not happen, then there will be no transaction.
Coin swap, same as token swap, is not considered a transaction at the average market price. In this case, there is a complete change of tokens between each other (the second token was previously absent). In other words, token swap is a replacement for the entire system, and atomic swap is a variant of the relationship between the seller and the buyer.
Token swap in practice
Before the replacement, the auction is often stopped so that there is no unnecessary interference with the operation. And it does not matter who is going to perform the replacement: the organizer of the auction or the user. Some digital currencies can create new coins and distribute them in future as a gift or a commission for completing the necessary processes. Such actions are also terminated for a certain period. At the same time, the organizers of the auction can take care of this in advance, so you do not need to rely on a previously agreed period of time.
You can usually choose the exchange where users want to replace their assets. In this case, the tokens are transferred to a specific platform. This site keeps the assets for as long as there is no replacement. After that, the exchange creates a new wallet for the user, transfers assets there. At the same time, the old wallet is deleted. After the resumption of trading in new assets, they can be withdrawn to your personal portfolio.
If the user wants to do it all with their own hands, it will not be difficult. Coin creators additionally issue a wallet or registration platform. Whatever the user does, he will have a personal profile with several wallets, where you can see both the new and the old coins. After confirming the operation, the person will see that savings have appeared in the new wallet.
As you can see, all operations are not too complicated. However, to prevent unpleasant situations or errors, independent intervention in these processes is not always recommended. All created platforms and devices are made exclusively for this functionality.
This process is described in standard elements. Each case is unique, so you can not follow only one instruction. In one case, everything can go without errors, and in another situation, inaccuracy can be made. It has irreversible consequences that cannot be corrected. Therefore, it is better to provide all the necessary operations to the exchange, in case of a failure, this platform is responsible. Otherwise, the user can contact the support service for advice.
For users it is much easier to ask the help of exchanges, as many of them will not charge a commission for such service. However, not everyone is ready to work with them. Some users like to work independently, because in the field of virtual currencies, there is often a preference for working independently, rather than working with an extra intermediary. In addition, there are many unknown coins that do not work with any exchange. Therefore, all transactions will have to be done on their own.
What is the danger?
The main threat in this scheme is ignoring the specified time. There are accidents when backup cases are created, but they are not always used. After a certain time, a situation may occur when the coin is no longer relevant. There will be no trading on the exchange, the wallet will refuse to accept it, and all platforms will not work with it.
