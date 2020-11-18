With the need to get payday loans, numerous US citizens turn to government agencies or non-profit organizations to get help. Payday loans imply fast money that can be obtained at any branch of the bank. There is a somewhat more common and accessible option to take a payday loan which is available online. Everything is solved in a couple of minutes. You just apply for a loan.
US Lending Operations
Note that payday loans, like you can see at https://directloantransfer.com/ combine short-term loans of a high-interest rate. Such examples of credits are customarily paid the following day after the loan has been received. An annual interest rate on the current types of loans is extremely expensive, that is, 390% and more.
Since the previous years, the usage of payday loans online has grown considerably. Payday loan transactions used fraud and different illegal activities to benefit financially disadvantaged customers striving to receive such loans.
Consumer Protection Laws
The FTC enforces a variety of consumer protection laws in this area. The agency has filed many law enforcement lawsuits against payday lenders:
Engaging in deceptive or unfair advertising and billing in violation of Title 5 of the FTC Act;
Non-compliance with the disclosure requirements of the Law on the provision of truth;
Violation of the Rule of Credit Practice prohibiting the provisions on the appointment of wages in contracts;
Making the loan conditional on the pre-authorization of electronic funds transfers in violation of the Law on Electronic Funds Transfers;
The use of unfair, deceptive, and illegal loan collection methods.
The FTC also recently filed lawsuits against consumer fraudsters trying to collect fake "phantom"loan debt that consumers don't have. In addition, the FTC has filed lawsuits against companies that are listed on Native American reservations in an attempt to circumvent state and federal consumer protection laws.
Payday Loans Principle In the USA
A payday loan is a quick way to get cash for a short period. Millions of Americans work hard every day to pay their bills on time. Nevertheless, many of them resort to the opportunity to use a payday loan to meet their urgent needs.
To get a payday loan, the borrower must provide his personal data, have an account with a relatively well-known bank, and also have a guaranteed monthly income. Lenders do not check the borrower's credit history and do not conduct any other research to determine the borrower's ability to repay the loan.
Where Can You Get Payday Loans?
In the United States, payday loans can be obtained from merchandise stores on credit, pawnshops, toll-free numbers 1-800, and websites. Borrowers applying for a loan through the website must fill out an online application form or send it by fax. The loan, together with the accrued interest, is repaid by debiting from the borrower's bank account on the day the salary is credited.
Borrowers Under Control
Recently, online loans have come under scrutiny because many of them automatically renew if they have not been canceled since the last repayment. Therefore, borrowers are advised to read the agreement carefully before agreeing to all terms and conditions.
What is the Lending Rate?
With the help of payday loans, a borrower can receive from $50 to $1000 for 2 weeks. Compared to other types of cash loans, payday loans are much more expensive. While the effective interest rate on a credit card is 57% on average, and on a payday loan is 426%.
What Could Be Changed in 2021?
There are some risks associated with this type of loan. Due to the high-interest rates, borrowers with low credit status or those in financial difficulty often have difficulty repaying. This often forces them to take on repetitive short-term and expensive loans. This fact can lead to complete bankruptcy in the country in a relative period of time.
Borrowers, deciding whether to apply for a payday loan, should remember that this type of loan is good only in the short term in case of an urgent need. In order to avoid the urgent need to get money, you can apply for a savings deposit, replenish it monthly, set a monthly plan for expenses and savings, and transfer non-urgent expenses to the future.
What If the Lender Violated the Law?
If the creditor has violated the law before the payment of the salary, a borrower must contact him in writing, detailing the nature of the violation. Thus, providing all the evidence to substantiate the complaint.
If the creditor indeed violated the law, he must return the customer's check and any service fees paid. The client still has to repay the loan. However, the lender will be required to pay the customer five times the transaction fee, but no less than $ 15 or more of the customer's face value before the payday.
