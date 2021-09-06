Joining the military isn’t all guns and long hours of training. Being a part of the military comes with certain benefits that compensate for the hard work put in to serve the country. For people who join the military after high school, getting a college education becomes easier.
These educational benefits are available for people who served in the military. So, to make sure you don’t miss out on these benefits, you’d need to verify military service.
Without further ado, here are some of the educational benefits being a part of the military offers
Tuition Assistance
Eligible members of the military get support in paying their tuition. As long as you’re a member of the Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard, and Army, amongst others, you have access to Armed Forces Tuition Assistance Programs. Each service can pay up to $45,000 annually for 100% of all tuition expenses, courtesy of Congress.
However, the requirements for each branch aren’t universal. Each branch has different criteria for assessing eligibility, restrictions, the application process, and requirements. Individual services pay this money directly to the institution, to ensure accountability and transparency in operation.
That isn’t all there is to it; active members of the military may also choose to use the GI Bill Top-Up to make up for the amount needed to cover high-cost courses – the TA is inclusive to this addition. The GI Bill usually covers all Tuition for public schools and a part of it for private schools.
You must know that the GI Bill doesn’t necessarily have to be used for college tuition. It could be used for job certification, technical training, special licensing programs on-the-job and apprenticeship training, and several other self-development training. This bill can also be transferred to family members of active or veteran military members.
Credit-by-Exam
Being a part of the Military also grants you access to Credit-by-Exam, which allows you to earn college-level credits acceptable by over 2500 colleges; credit for Excelsior College Exam (ECE), DANTES Subject Standardized Tests (DSST), and College Level Examination Program (CLEP) tests.
With an average college credit course costing up to $200, the military can help you save that amount to compensate for your service. Also, civilian students spend up to $40 for each exam for these tests, but with the DANTES program, you get to take the Credit-by-Exams test for free, which will eliminate the cost of saving up for college.
College Credit for Military Experience and Training
For members and veterans of the military, a recommendation from the Academic Council on Education (ACE), could be used to claim credits for your training, service, and experience in the armed force. The best part is that the ACE recommendation is accepted by several accredited schools.
To stand a better chance of earning an Associate in Science Degree, you can apply for your ACE credits and take the CLEP tests. With this, you don’t have to go through the normal college process to earn this degree.
Military Scholarship and Grants
Several Financial Student Aid Programs are offered by the Federal Government, and an easy way to gain access to them is by serving in the military. With these programs, you get low-interest loans and grants. Just like with the GI Bill which covers your book costs, fees, and other living costs associated with learning in a college, the remaining amount from the loan or grant goes to you right after the school deducts its share.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.