When purchasing an air filter, there are a few key factors you'll want to keep in mind to ensure you're making the best choice for your needs. Are you looking for something to remove dust and allergens from the air? Or do you need something more heavy-duty to deal with pet hair or smoke? Knowing what you need the air filter for will help you make the best decision. An air filter that's too small won't be very effective, while one that's too large can be unnecessarily bulky and difficult to manage. Finding the right balance is key.
You want the best air quality possible for your home, but it's hard to know where to start when looking for an air filter, how much to spend on it, and what factors to consider. Many different types and brands are available, each with pros and cons. We've put together this guide to help you determine what factors to consider when buying an air filter and how much you should expect to pay.
Budget
When considering which air filter to buy, budget is an essential factor to keep in mind. How much are you going to spend on an air filter? This will help narrow down your options considerably. Background research and knowing your needs will help you decipher which air filter is best for you and your wallet.
Indoor Air Quality
The air you breathe in the home can be more polluted than the outside. For example, suppose pets or people are smoking inside of a house. In that case, those substances will also find their way into every room through ceiling vents and doors, which means that even moderate pollution levels could seriously affect humans. Luckily air filters capture all unwanted particles. Some filters also neutralize chemical odors and gases in the air, so if this is important to you, look for that feature when shopping for an air filter. Filters with activated carbon inserts are good at neutralizing chemical odors and gases.
Outdoor Air Quality
When considering which air filter to buy, outdoor air quality is important. The air quality we breathe is vital to our health, so ensuring that your air filter has the ability to improve the quality of your home's air.
Poor air quality is a major health concern, and it's essential to be aware of the air quality inside and outside your home. Outdoor air pollution accounts for up to 25% of the air pollution that makes its way indoors, so if you live in an area with poor air quality, it's important to protect yourself. The most efficient thing to do this is by using filters with a large surface area and a high MERV rating, like a20x25x4 furnace filter, which will help capture more pollutants in the air. This way, you can help to improve the air quality in your home and protect your health. By taking into account regional differences in outdoor air quality, you can be sure to find an air filter that will work best for you and your family.
