When purchasing an air filter, there are a few key factors you'll want to keep in mind to ensure you're making the best choice for your needs. Are you looking for something to remove dust and allergens from the air? Or do you need something more heavy-duty to deal with pet hair or smoke? Knowing what you need the air filter for will help you make the best decision. An air filter that's too small won't be very effective, while one that's too large can be unnecessarily bulky and difficult to manage. Finding the right balance is key.

You want the best air quality possible for your home, but it's hard to know where to start when looking for an air filter,  how much to spend on it, and what factors to consider. Many different types and brands are available, each with pros and cons. We've put together this guide to help you determine what factors to consider when buying an air filter and how much you should expect to pay.

