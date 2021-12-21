https://pixabay.com/photos/lady-justice-legal-law-justice-2388500/

 

When you get into a personal injury accident, it can be a painful journey to recovery. However, you don’t have to go the distance alone. After you’ve been injured, you can work with an attorney to help you file a claim and learn what the next steps are afterward. To begin your claim, you will need evidence, contact information, and additional data on the type of damages you experienced. You can learn more by clicking here.

Gather As Much Evidence As Possible

Before you file a claim, you will need to build evidence that will be necessary for your attorney to prove you are not at fault for your injuries. Your first step is to take pictures of the area you were injured in. If you got into a car accident, take pictures of the tire marks on the road and the property damage. Another example, if the dog of a neglectful owner bit you, you should take photos of the location where it happened and how the dog might have escaped. Also, take pictures of your cuts, bruises, and other wounds. This will show the level of injury you experienced. Your attorney needs your help to build evidence for your case to understand how the accident occurred, and then they can continue their own investigation. 

Try and Get Contact Information

You will want to get the contact information of the person who may be at fault for your injury. If they are an employee of a business, get the organization’s name and their insurer. If there are eyewitnesses, try to get their information, as their description of what happened can support your claim. 

Get Medical Help

Even if you only had a light bump or scratch, get medical treatment. Your doctor can review your injuries and tell you their full extent. They may discover soft tissue injuries and other injuries that are not immediately noticeable. 

If Applicable, Speak to Your Insurer

If you have health insurance or car insurance, you will want to contact them and let them know what happened if it applies. They will cover some of your damages according to the insurance policy you entered. However, the rest of your damages you will need to seek from the at-fault party. If you had to pay deductibles, you could include these damages in your settlement claim. If your case is successful, those costs will be reimbursed.

Compile All Your Damages

In your settlement claim, you can include economic and non-economic damages. You will want to keep all your medical bills and repair bills for damaged property. Also, write down your income loss for the present and the future, as you can be compensated for this. Record any pain and suffering you experienced as well. 

Contact an Attorney

After gathering evidence, collecting bills for your damages, and obtaining contact information, it is time to speak to a personal injury attorney. Their guidance and skillset will be crucial to helping you get maximum compensation if you are not at fault for your personal injury. They will perform an investigation surrounding your case to determine who is at fault and find additional evidence on your behalf. 

What Happens Now?

With this information, your attorney can begin the fight for your right to receive a settlement for your damages. If you are eligible, they will use the evidence to prove the other party is at fault so that you receive compensation. 

