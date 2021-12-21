When you get into a personal injury accident, it can be a painful journey to recovery. However, you don’t have to go the distance alone. After you’ve been injured, you can work with an attorney to help you file a claim and learn what the next steps are afterward. To begin your claim, you will need evidence, contact information, and additional data on the type of damages you experienced. You can learn more by clicking here.
Gather As Much Evidence As Possible
Before you file a claim, you will need to build evidence that will be necessary for your attorney to prove you are not at fault for your injuries. Your first step is to take pictures of the area you were injured in. If you got into a car accident, take pictures of the tire marks on the road and the property damage. Another example, if the dog of a neglectful owner bit you, you should take photos of the location where it happened and how the dog might have escaped. Also, take pictures of your cuts, bruises, and other wounds. This will show the level of injury you experienced. Your attorney needs your help to build evidence for your case to understand how the accident occurred, and then they can continue their own investigation.
Try and Get Contact Information
You will want to get the contact information of the person who may be at fault for your injury. If they are an employee of a business, get the organization’s name and their insurer. If there are eyewitnesses, try to get their information, as their description of what happened can support your claim.
Get Medical Help
Even if you only had a light bump or scratch, get medical treatment. Your doctor can review your injuries and tell you their full extent. They may discover soft tissue injuries and other injuries that are not immediately noticeable.
If Applicable, Speak to Your Insurer
If you have health insurance or car insurance, you will want to contact them and let them know what happened if it applies. They will cover some of your damages according to the insurance policy you entered. However, the rest of your damages you will need to seek from the at-fault party. If you had to pay deductibles, you could include these damages in your settlement claim. If your case is successful, those costs will be reimbursed.
Compile All Your Damages
In your settlement claim, you can include economic and non-economic damages. You will want to keep all your medical bills and repair bills for damaged property. Also, write down your income loss for the present and the future, as you can be compensated for this. Record any pain and suffering you experienced as well.
Contact an Attorney
After gathering evidence, collecting bills for your damages, and obtaining contact information, it is time to speak to a personal injury attorney. Their guidance and skillset will be crucial to helping you get maximum compensation if you are not at fault for your personal injury. They will perform an investigation surrounding your case to determine who is at fault and find additional evidence on your behalf.
What Happens Now?
With this information, your attorney can begin the fight for your right to receive a settlement for your damages. If you are eligible, they will use the evidence to prove the other party is at fault so that you receive compensation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.