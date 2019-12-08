A personal injury lawyer is a civil litigator who represents a defendant party in an event where they have received a physical injury due to the carelessness of an individual or an organization. As a practitioner of tort law, personal injury lawyers make sure that the defendant party gets their injury compensated. It is a critical part of their job to make sure that the plaintiff is not victimized by the insurance companies, and possibly help you sue the guilty party, as well. It can also help you avoid the defendant party shifting the blame on you. Here are a few cases in which you absolutely need to hire a personal injury lawyer.
When You Have Suffered a Serious Injury
If you have faced a serious injury in an accident, it is important that you should hire a personal injury lawyer. Smaller injuries are a different story, as you can build your case with them with your legal knowledge, or can just take a piece of advice from another lawyer. But if you have suffered an injury that requires surgery, rehabilitation, or physical therapy, you should hire a personal injury lawyer. The lawyers can make sure that your insurance claims get processed the correct way and that you receive the proper medical treatment without spending extra money.
When You Have Suspicion That Your Injury Was Caused By Someone Else
If you are suspicious of someone or are certain that this person caused the accident, you should get a personal injury lawyer as soon as possible. Accidents are no joke, and if you were severely injured or you lost a friend or family member due to that accident, you have the right to go after the guilty party. A personal injury lawyer can help you build a solid case against the culprit and will collect the evidence and witnesses accordingly. If you are looking to hire a personal injury lawyer, you can contact Millar Law Firm. They have been providing personal injury services for more than 20 years in Atlanta.
When Your Insurance Company Has Started To Bother You
Insurance companies try to make sure that their losses stay minimal, and to achieve that they will pull every string to make sure that they have to pay you as little as possible. The first sign of this can be seen when the insurance companies start calling you again and again. So to make sure that you get a full claim, it is recommended that you hire a personal injury lawyer. Insurance companies try to look for your past medical history so that they can blame that incident for reducing the amount of the claim. Remember, even if they ask you for your medical details by saying they are doing it for you, that may not be the case. Their main purpose is to minimize the claim.
When You Are Not Comfortable Handling Legal Proceedings
If you feel like you are not grasping the legal process and want to get out the complications of settlements, you should consider hiring a personal injury lawyer. Settlements are not easy, as negotiating requires a lot of skills and you have to be very persistent. You may also have limited knowledge regarding the accident drawbacks as well. For example, if your claim is against a consumption item that made you sick, having a lawyer will make sure that he negotiates according to the accident.
When Insurance Company Has Refused the Claim
Sometimes the insurance company refuses to pay for your damages claiming there is not enough evidence to say that the other party caused this damage. You can hire a personal injury lawyer in this situation to make sure you are not wronged.
