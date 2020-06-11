When the great philosopher Plato coined the term 'platonic love,' he had in mind love that was devoid of lust or that which brought out the best characteristics of someone and made them draw closer to the divine. Although the modern definition still encompasses some of Plato's ideas like that of a bond that produces the best out of two people, it primarily focuses on the notion of two individuals "being just friends." It also mostly refers to people of different sex, specifically a man and woman.
Platonic friendship
All friendships seem to be platonic from outward appearances in the sense that they are primarily meant to bring out the best in each other. However, platonic friendship mainly means friendship between two individuals who may get attracted to each other in normal circumstances. Over The course of the friendship, one or both partners may have felt some brief sexual tension or even wondered what it would be like if they dated. It is a relationship that appears like it could go either direction- go on as a friendship or take a romantic turn.
When you experience sexual attraction and choose to let the friendship remain as it is, then yours remains a platonic friendship. Some people assume that platonic friendships are impossible, especially if one of the partners develops feelings or misinterprets some signals as signs of attraction. This notion is due to the perception that two people of different genders cannot have much to share to be just friends and that the end goal for everybody in a friendship with a member of the opposite sex is romance. But the truth is that it is possible to be just friends with people of any gender.
Relationships that are not platonic friendships
Friendships are crucial for meeting social needs, and they need not be the same for all people. Almost any good situation that works for you is healthy. However, any form of friendship whose goal is to chase sexual intimacy, whether the feelings are mutual or not, are not platonic friendship. These Include:
· Friends with benefits–These Are situations where there are no commitments, but you hook up and enjoy each other's company and have sex if you so feel. Even when there are no romantic goals, it is not a platonic friendship.
· Unrequited love–This is where you have feelings for your friend and hang on to hope that the friendship could turn into a romantic relationship, but the other person does not feel the same.
· Friendship with concealed motives–This is a situation where you may become friends with a person with the hope that you will get to date them.
Where to get platonic partners
You can make friends in the ordinary course of life, say at work, school, church, and in your neighborhood. However, it becomes more difficult with advancement in age. As you get busier and focused on specific things like work, family, and other interests, you may not get to meet and make friends easily.
Pillars of platonic friendships
Platonic friendships are built on some pillars, and these are necessary for the success of the relationships. They include:
· Clear boundaries- This is the critical element that safeguards platonic friendship and assists in protecting the emotions of the parties involved. Observing and honoring boundaries shows respect for the other's needs. It entails minding how your flirt with each other, having clear lines of friendship like not sharing a bed or exchanging sexually suggestive stuff, and not getting too close like cuddling when watching movies.
· Honesty-This is necessary when you realize that you have developed romantic interest. It would help to disclose that to the other partner, although it could end the friendship. However, it may help you to get closer since most adults can handle such situations soberly. Keeping quiet about it could make you jealous when you see your friend get into a romantic relationship with another person. You may also decide not to speak up and keep a distance and see if the feelings fade away.
· Communication - This Is vital because all meaningful relationships depend on excellent communication. You should go beyond the ordinary daily chat and delve into serious issues, although you don't have to talk about all aspects of your lives. It is also good to talk about changes in interests in the friendship and other such matters as it helps to strengthen your bond.
Conclusion
It is possible to have a platonic friendship with a person from either gender and have it work without any romantic interests. And for the success of your relationship, it is necessary to have clear boundaries, honesty, and excellent communication.
