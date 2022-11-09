There are now many platforms on the internet offering all kinds of services. In order to use them, you have to register. But to do so, the user often has to enter a code received via SMS. If you have a regular phone number, the number of SMS messages for registration on it will be limited. So you will not be able to use your number more than once or twice. And sometimes you have to register 20 or even 30 times.
That's why we have created afake phone number for verification. What is a virtual fake number, what its benefits and how to use it to register, we explain in this article.
What is a Virtual Mobile Number for SMS?
A virtual number is a phone number which is on the internet and is in no way associated with a particular mobile phone. This means that anyone can use it, regardless of whether they have a physical phone or not. Such phone numbers are typically used to receive text messages. You just need a few minutes of your time and any device with internet access to get and use it.
Benefits of a Temporary Virtual Number
Firstly, you do not need a contract with a mobile network operator to obtain this number. You don't even need to visit a mobile phone shop. Integration of phone features into web interface, allows you to view the messages coming to virtual Polish number in the browser of any device.
Secondly. You may need a new number very suddenly. And you won't always be able to drop your business and go to a mobile phone shop. You can, however, access your browser from your smartphone at almost any time.
Thirdly, a virtual phone number is a truly unique opportunity. Today it is important to have several accounts in each of the social networks and messengers. Some people use accounts for business and to sell their goods and services, while others simply want to remain anonymous. The main point here is that most people need to be able to create a new account at a moment's notice. Virtual mobile numbers are great for this.
A virtual number, unlike many people are accustomed to, is not only more reliable, but also convenient to use. You will not be able to make a call with such number, but the supplied service incorporates the best of cellular systems and Internet technology.
Who usually use virtual numbers for SMS activation
Bloggers.You can easily gain views, likes and comments with these opportunities. This is not the most honest option for promotion, but some still only make money on this.
Testers.Many companies buy virtual numbers to test their own messaging.
Citizens of other countries.Sometimes sites are created that can only be viewed from a certain country (or cannot be viewed from a certain country), then people buy a virtual number to have access to the content and information they need.
Discount enthusiasts.These people are always looking for ways to save money, so they often buy a virtual number in order to have a chance to win some sort of raffle with a higher probability.
Those who are afraid of fraud.Typically you have to enter your own phone number to register on a website. People who may not want to give up their details may protect themselves from fraud by using a virtual number.
How to get a Virtual Number for receiving SMS?
Here is a short instruction on how to useSMS verification serviceSMS-man. Below there will be described procedure of receiving virtual number:
Step 1.Short registration. Enter your e-mail and password to login at sms-man.com
Step 2.Refill your balance, it can be done in tab "Payment".
Step 3.On the main page choose the country of the number and the service which you want to activate.
Step 4.Tick the "Buy" button located next to the service you want to activate. The system will issue you a new unused number.
Step 5.When number is received, you can start using it.
Step 6.As soon as message will come to your virtual number you will be able to see it on main page by clicking "Receive SMS" button in front of purchased number.
Number is used, SMS verification is completed. This way you may use unlimited number. Register as many accounts, as you may need in your work.
