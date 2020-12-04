Contents
ECN brokers are Forex brokers that use electronic communication networks (ECNs) that provide access to the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market. ECN accounts allow users to trade on the Forex with minimal participation of the broker. It cannot postpone or cancel orders, or block the user’s account. It gives traders more freedom and significantly increases the earning opportunities.
Uniting liquidity from different providers, ECN offers more complete and transparent information about trading orders.
Forex trade is done through an OTC market. To get access to the market, traders need to have an intermediary, which is a ECN Forex broker. Each broker has its own conditions and requirements for traders, its own liquidity. It is provided by market makers, which sets prices for currency pairs through their own systems. These rates are displayed on the trading platforms. Users see them and make their decisions based on these prices.
This explains the fact that various Forex brokers differ not only in conditions of work, but also in prices. The user must find his own broker and adapt to its terms. Each broker has its own liquidity, which it does not share with others. Limited liquidity is a reason for manipulations and different violations, done by large traders and market makers.
ECN connects traders with liquidity providers. Users of the system see prices from different liquidity providers and can compare them, choosing the most favorable ones. All information is completely transparent, because a one common database is used, which the broker cannot influence or change. The ECN system is very expensive. Only large and reliable brokers with a large client base and good trading turnover can have it. The presence of ECN accounts shows the capabilities, experience and reliability of the financial company.
ECN system earns money on a large volume of transactions of its clients by charging a fee for every position. It is very important for a trading platform to have a large client base of active and large users.
Due to the high liquidity, orders are executed instantly. This is also beneficial for the broker, as the trading volume increases.
Due to the direct access to OTR and the use of a large number of liquidity providers, clients see and can use more complete information than the user of a traditional exchange.
Since all information is provided from one common database, it is transparent and cannot be changed by a financial company.
ECN broker cannot cancel an order, postpone or restrict trading in any way.
There is no minimum profit limit for an order.
A user can trade on a platform at any time convenient for him.
Due to the anonymity, the client can make large transactions and this will not affect the transaction price.
Traders have access to the database offered by liquidity providers, so there are fewer opportunities for price manipulation, and users have more choice and can find the most attractive terms.
Due to the large volume of transactions, platforms ' fees are lower.
The history of transactions is available to all users. It makes it easier to analyze certain market trends.
For an ECN account, a trading platform charges a big fee, which is not available to everyone. For convenience and access to the full database, clients have to pay a lot.
The presence of floating spreads makes automatic trading on the Forex market unprofitable.
The expensive cost of an ECN account also provides for a high minimum of deposit.
ECN is only valid for the Forex market, so it is impossible to trade stocks.
The work with an ECN account allows users to trade better and more profitably, thanks to greater choice, transparency, anonymity, lack of price manipulation, favorable conditions and instant execution of orders. ECN systems are more reliable and secure. They offer clients more opportunities for trading.
However, ECN systems are only available to large traders with a big volume due to the high minimum deposit and the expensive price of account.
