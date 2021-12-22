WHAT IS AN OSCILLATING MULTI-TOOL?
The oscillating multi-tool, whatever you name it, is wonderful because it performs a job that no other saw can: it allows you to make plunge cuts right through practically any surface you'll find in a house.
HOW IT WORKS: Prior to the advent of the oscillating multi-tool, repairing small, broken pieces of a house was almost difficult without first removing the components you wished to change.
You had to select between the CIRCULAR SAW, the RECIPROCATING SAW, and the jamb cutter if you wanted to do complex plunge cuts—tools with too much power and poor control.
The oscillating tool, unlike its predecessors, does not employ a lot of force. It also doesn't spin or plunge forcefully. It merely vibrates instead.
A narrow, flat blade is attached to a plate at the tool's end. The blade is moved side to side at a dizzying pace by the motor, which causes the teeth to progressively notch their way into the substance you're cutting. When you remove the blade, you're left with a 2" X 1/16" slot that's been positioned quite precisely.
Here is a list of the common uses for the multi-tool, as well as some pointers on how to use the tool effectively.
1. ROTTED DOOR JAMB REPAIR WITH A MULTI-OSCILLATING TOOL CUTTING OUT AND EXCAVATING ROTTED TRIM
The extraction of rotting trim is by far the most typical usage I have for the oscillating tool. The saw's control allows you to do surgery on the casings on the outside.
This process is most commonly used on the window trim and door jambs. New, square-cut pieces splice in with just a 1/16" gap since the saw cuts so finely (which is easy to caulk and hide afterwards).
It's quite straightforward to use the saw for such fixes. However, setting down crisp "plot lines," or visual representations of the cut you're about to make, is crucial.
To achieve this, I utilise either a speed square or a combination square. I rest these on a perpendicular surface to get the 90° mark.
After I've drawn a clear plot line, I put a wood blade in the saw (there are a number of blades available, which I'll go over later), turn on the power, and gently approach the plot line.
I prefer to hold the saw like a telescope (or with an overhand grip, as seen below), softly driving the vibrating blade into the wood's surface and sweeping it side to side across the plot line in a flat motion.
I always make sure the saw is parallel to the wall or even slightly tilted upward.
Using a multi-oscillating tool, trim the brick mould.
The steady sweeping action keeps sawdust out of the cut, which keeps the blade from tying up. Even so, the blade creates a lot of friction. Smoke may occasionally be seen coming from the cut line. If this happens, I just back out the saw and wait a moment for everything to cool.
I gently remove the rotten bit of the trim after severing it, and I prepare a replacement piece.
2. METAL CUTTING AND NOTCHING
The oscillating tool's second most popular use is effectively cutting metal surfaces.
HACKSAWS and reciprocating saws have long been the go-to instruments for cutting metal in a house. Recip saws are forceful and tend to shake the walls. Hacksaws, on the other hand, need a lot of clearance for the saw body (Mini-BANDSAWS are used by electricians and plumbers, but few carpenters and even fewer homeowners have them in their toolboxes.)
To use the oscillating tool to cut metal, I simply change the blade. The tool's metal-cutting blades have thinner, more numerous teeth that "file" through metal.
The saw isn't designed to cut through thick steel or other heavy metals. It can, however, handle light-gauge steel and aluminium, such as the studs in a pocket wall.
Cutting out embedded nails is likewise a breeze with the oscillating tool. You can usually "notch" the nail at its base and then break it off with a hammer or your fingertips.
3. CUTTING IN DIFFICULT TO REACH AREAS
I occasionally have to trim material into a little nook or fissure. The oscillating tool is by far the best aligned for this job.
Because of its compact, cylindrical form, you may hold it like a flashlight while directing it forward into a confined space.
The saw is a little more difficult to manage in these scenarios. The blade has a risk of wandering. If you're not cautious, the vibrations might lead it to slide out of your grasp. The process will be safer if you make slow, steady progress and have a solid area on which to rest your arm.
4. CUTTING SMALL MITERS AND BEVELS
When altering entrances or pass-through apertures, I occasionally have to change the overall size of the doorway. This entails that I have to modify the trim as well.
I used to have to carefully remove the entire trim piece, take it out, cut it with the MITER SAW, then bring it back and reconnect it. I'd risk causing slight cosmetic damage to the wall, the jamb, and the casing itself in the process (not to mention creating new nail holes and caulk lines to deal with).
Now I scribe a fresh 45° with my speed square with the oscillating tool, stand on a stool, and make the new cut on the wall.
On stained door casings, I wouldn't do this. The saw, on the other hand, is precise enough to use on paint-grade casings where caulk might disguise flaws.
5. TRIM INTERRUPTION
When I'm installing built-ins or adding new trim to a room, I frequently have to "interrupt"—or chop back—existing trim to make room for what I'm adding.
After carefully plotting the placement of my new built-in or opening, all I have to do now is anticipate where my existing trim needs to stop, then scribe and cut the spot with the oscillating tool.
This necessitates very meticulous preparation. You'll need to account for the thickness of your casing, any "reveals" (architectural details surrounding doors), and caulk lines.
However, if you plan your cuts well, the oscillating tool can do what used to take hours of deconstruction, precise cutting, reassembly, and painting in seconds. This great tool has many uses and is safer to use than other power cutting tools for certain jobs. However, make sure to protect yourself and your business with insurance for carpenters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.