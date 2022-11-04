Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term that refers to a group of lung diseases that cause abnormal congestion, or obstruction, of the lung. The most common form of COPD is chronic bronchitis. Because it’s often asymptomatic in the early stages, many people with COPD don’t know they have the condition. COPD is responsible for more than half a million deaths each year, making it the fourth leading cause of death worldwide. According to Red Boost reviews,  there are several effective treatments available and there are numerous support groups and websites where people who have been diagnosed with COPD can share tips and coping strategies.

What is COPD?

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription