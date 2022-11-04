Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term that refers to a group of lung diseases that cause abnormal congestion, or obstruction, of the lung. The most common form of COPD is chronic bronchitis. Because it’s often asymptomatic in the early stages, many people with COPD don’t know they have the condition. COPD is responsible for more than half a million deaths each year, making it the fourth leading cause of death worldwide. According to Red Boost reviews, there are several effective treatments available and there are numerous support groups and websites where people who have been diagnosed with COPD can share tips and coping strategies.
What is COPD?
COPD is a chronic lung disease that damages the alveoli, the tiny air sacs in the lungs where oxygen enters the body. The condition affects more than 17 million adults in the United States. It’s characterized by a progressive loss of air-passage capacity, usually in the lower lobes of the lungs, and is associated with increasing rates of hospitalization and death. There are a number of different types of COPD, classified on the basis of the process that contributes to lung damage. The most common are chronic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and emphysema. Other types include asthma, bronchiectasis, and cystic fibrosis. The causes of these conditions are not fully understood, but they are thought to result from a combination of environmental factors and changes in the immune system that result in inflammation and damage to the lungs.
Causes of COPD
COPD is most often caused by one or more of the following risk factors: - Chronic lung infections such as respiratory syncytial virus or tuberculosis - Genetic predisposition - A family history of lung disease is the strongest risk factor. In most cases, COPD only runs in the family if both parents have the condition. - Occupational exposure to dusts, fumes, and toxic substances. - Excessive smoking - Tobacco use is the main cause of chronic bronchitis and possibly COPD. People who smoke for only a short time are much less likely to develop COPD, but once a person becomes a daily smoker, the risk of developing the condition increases. - Particular occupations that involve heavy exposure to harmful substances such as asbestos or silicosis.
Symptoms of COPD
The symptoms of COPD vary widely from person to person, depending on where in the lungs the damage is occurring. The early stages of COPD are often characterized by a persistent cough, often worse at night, with a hacking, rattling sound due to excess phlegm. Chest pain may occur if the lung tissue is squeezed during a cough. Other common symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigue, rhonchy breathing, a persistent sighing sound, and abnormally rapid breathing. In the later stages of the disease, the main symptoms are shortness of breath when doing even simple activities such as walking upstairs or climbing stairs, fatigue that doesn’t go away with rest, and a dry, raspy cough that produces little or no phlegm. However, chest pain is common in the later stages, which may be the result of a collapsed lung.
diagnosis in people with COPD
COPD is a diagnosis of exclusion, which means that it’s only made when all other possible causes of the symptoms have been ruled out, such as a genuine cause of the cough, like a chest infection, or other medical conditions, such as asthma. The lungs must be examined using a portable chest scan machine to look for abnormalities such as a widened diaphragm, or abnormal structures in the lungs such as scars or tumours. If the diagnosis of COPD is confirmed, further tests will gather more information about the level of damage and the type of medications used in treatment. Blood tests can determine if the patient has abnormalities in their immune system.
COPD treatment options
If a person has mild to moderate COPD, they can usually control their symptoms by modifying their lifestyle and quitting smoking. A regular exercise program and a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and fibre can help people with COPD to reduce their risk of getting a lung infection, which can trigger an attack of acute COPD. For those who are severely ill or have advanced COPD, the only effective treatment is through medication. The main types of drug used in COPD are inhaled steroids and long-acting beta2-agonist (LABAs). These medications work by opening the airways and allowing more air to pass through. The treatments can help people to sleep at night by relaxing the muscles in the airways and lungs. As well as controlling the symptoms of COPD, many medications can reduce the risk of developing lung cancer and complications related to heart failure.
Coping with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
COPD is a serious illness that can eventually lead to early death if left untreated. It’s important for people with COPD to take their medications on time, follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly, and have regular check-ups with their doctor. Many people who have been diagnosed with COPD experience depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem as a result of the condition. Seeking help from a support group like a local chapter of the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD) can help people cope with the stigma and discrimination that often comes with having COPD.
Summary
COPD is a lung disease that causes inflammation and damage to the alveoli, the tiny air sacs in the lungs where oxygen is absorbed. It’s most commonly caused by smoking or other environmental factors, but can also be genetic. While there’s no cure for COPD, effective treatments are available, and most people can control their symptoms by quitting smoking.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.