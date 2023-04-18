Crypto is a rapidly developing virtual currency that has transformed the entire financial systems of the world. It has not only evolved modes of payment but brought a new face to currencies. Now, it is bringing with it a new wave of charitable giving.
In this article, you will learn about Crypto and Bitcode Legend and its types in detail. Moreover, you will know how your crypto donation can assist in shortening the gap between disaster and recovery and also help communities reinforce their pliability to potential future disasters.
Know About Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency is now quite a common term, but still, many people are unaware of its perks. It is a type of digital currency that can be used to purchase products and services. These currencies work using the latest technology known as the blockchain.
Now coming to what is blockchain, it is a decentralized technology spread across a huge number of computers that manage and store all the records of transactions. The biggest advantage of this technology is its security.
Cryptocurrency is a safe and new currency that has been ruling the market for over a decade and is still growing unceasingly in value and worth. Though Bitcoin is the most known cryptocurrency, there are now hundreds and thousands of new virtual currencies ready to lead the market, including Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, and many others.
These cryptocurrencies are easily available on various exchange platforms like Gemini, Kraken, Pancakeswap, Bitcoin Trading Software, etc. These platforms have a huge variety of crypto assets available for selling, purchasing, and trading purposes.
Crypto Philanthropy – Definition
Philanthropy is the act of charity to support others in their financial needs. Crypto philanthropy is the same phenomenon of charitable giving of financial assets or support by donating your crypto assets and not cash.
This crypto philanthropy is being adopted by everyone in the world, and it is growing rapidly. According to some reports, The Giving Block raised more than 100 million in crypto donations and went from just a few hundred nonprofits to more than a thousand.
What’s All Behind This Hype of Crypto Philanthropy?
For those who work with no-profits, this all is about simplicity and ease. The affluence of transferring crypto anywhere, regardless of geographic location restrictions, has enabled them to work with donors all around the world. But, if we talk about donors, it is all about finances. When people are given options to choose between giving to charity and paying taxes, the majority of people go for donating their crypto to charity.
Though people know about the volatility of crypto, it remains the best-performing asset of the entire last decade.
The Ways Crypto Donations Differ
Crypto philanthropy is different from traditional charity in three basic ways that are donor demographics, funding models, and lastly, the reason for charity or giving.
Let’s discuss each of the ways in detail.
Donor Demographics
When we talk about crypto donors, the average crypto donor is comparatively way younger than traditional charity givers. As per some reports, the average donor in the nonprofit region is 64, whereas the average age of the crypto donor is 38. Now, talking about The Giving Block, the average crypto donation amount is $10,000, among which 76% are millennials and 17% are GenZ.
According to these statistics, the average donors of crypto are more young and generous than cash donors. This led to the hypothesis that associations need to connect more with younger members for charity purposes.
Funding Models
People are used to donating to education, disaster relief, and the environment. But with cryptocurrency, you have more flexible funding models. Unlike the usual fundraisers, cryptocurrency donations have assisted the development of Impact Index Funds.
This model allows the donors to support a specific cause of their choice across several associations at the same time, with every nonprofit receiving an equal share of the sum donated amount inside the specified cause. This structure allows smaller nonprofits equal balance along with the bigger and more famous nonprofits.
Reasons For Charity Or Giving
If we compare the transaction costs for getting crypto donations are way less than those for credit cards or wire transfers. Honestly, this enables and encourages more giving. Other than this, crypto transactions are just a matter of a few minutes. On the other hand, cross-border transactions of cash can take days. Most importantly, there is no such requirement to convert out of crypto first. This saves the donor from capital gains tax that would otherwise be paid.
Easy To Use
Crypto philanthropy is indeed easy to use as it lives fully in an online world. The complete digital nature allows ease of use that was never possible before this. Moreover, this has made the marketing and selling of the concept way easier too.
