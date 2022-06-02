Paying U.S. taxes can become confusing, especially if you’re living abroad or have businesses or assets overseas. Usually this requires filling in your tax return and other forms to prove your assets in order to avoid the IRS checking up on you for tax evasion.
However, there are certain circumstances where you may not have to pay the whole amount of tax or can reserve paying tax on a certain amount of foreign income by using forms provided by the IRS.
The Form 2555
The 2555 form (or 2555-EZ form) can be obtained from the IRS website and is part of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Sec. 911 for people living and working abroad. This form can grant you a tax break for any income up to $80,000 per year if you’ve lived and worked outside the U.S. for part of or the whole of that year. This means that you can exclude anything below $80,000 from tax when you complete your tax return.
This exclusion scheme was put in place specifically to protect expats from being double taxed on their income and runs alongsideforeign tax credits and other tax deductions. It also informs the IRS that you’re eligible for housing exclusions or deductions.
What is Foreign Earned Income?
Foreign earned income consists of self-employed or salaried income from a workplace or business outside of the U.S. This does not include pensions, social security benefits or any government earned income. To qualify as foreign earned, you must be employed by the company or own the company outside the U.S. and reside abroad for at least part of the year in order to complete your work.
You may also claim income from business profits if you’re self-employed, royalties, rents from properties or shares. However, you will not be able to claim that bank account interest, capital gain income, alimony or money won or gifted from other sources as income to be excluded from tax.
Form 2555 Instructions
However, this is a notably complex form to fill in and must be returned with your tax return on or before April 18, 2022, for the 2021 tax year, or by a similar April date for following years. It must be submitted annually for each year that this rule applies to you. The form comes with 3 separate pages and contains 3 further pages of instructions on how to fill it in. The instructions can be found on the IRS website. If you’re unsure, it’s best to seek professional advice before completing it, as mistakes often can’t be rectified later.
The form itself is broken down into several parts:
- General Information – Standard information about the taxpayer and their employment abroad.
- Qualification Tests – To determine whether your residency in a foreign country would be enough to qualify.
- Residence Test – For those taxpayers who don’t live outside the U.S. all year round.
- Physical Presence Test – To determine the taxpayer’s location for the majority of the year.
- Foreign Earned Income Exclusion – To find out if you’re eligible.
- Housing Exclusions or Deductions – To be added to your tax credits.
- Calculations – How much foreign earned income you’d be entitled to.
- For Taxpayers claiming Foreign Earned Income Exclusions and Housing Exclusions simultaneously.
- Housing Deductions – Transferrable information for your 1040 form.
How to Exclude Foreign Earned Income from Your Taxes
To ensure you get the form exactly right and avoid paying over the odds in taxation, it’s best to prepare well ahead of time so that anything missing can be found or amended before the deadline.
· What Information Will I Need?
As the form is wholly about your income earned in foreign countries, you’ll need any information you have about your work, private businesses or any assets that you own outside the U.S. This also includes information regarding residences in multiple countries if you happen to travel to work, or assets and bank accounts in foreign countries, even if you don’t reside in that country all year.
For example, if you live in the UK for 12 months and have a bank account and residence there, but also take frequent trips to another country outside the U.S. for work purposes during this time, you will also need to declare any accounts or temporary residences in this second country too.
You will need your address information for your residence outside the U.S. and information about your employment – where you were employed, for how long and your salary or other incomes gained from this.
You’ll also need to gather any information available regarding your residence type and foreign housing exclusion.
· Who is Eligible?
Form 2555 should be completed by anyone residing outside the U.S. for employment or business purposes. The form takes the amount of time that you spend outside the U.S. on a pro-rata basis. This means you don’t have to be out of the U.S. for a continual period throughout the year, and it instead focuses on the number of single days that you have been working abroad. If you come back to the U.S. midway through the year after a continual period of absence, the number of days that you’ve been out of the country for that year will be considered and the amount you can claim as an exclusion will be reduced accordingly.
The exclusion of foreign earned income from taxes can also be claimed by both spouses if both are working abroad at the time. Meaning that you could get an exclusion of up to $160,000 per household if your income stretches this far.
· How to Qualify?
In order to qualify for this tax exclusion, you’ll need to ensure you meet with the Bona Fide Residence Test or a Physical Presence Test.
The Residence test is a complex one which can take a little more time to complete, but it can mean that you don’t need to be outside of the U.S for a certain number of days per year to be able to qualify on the 2555 form.
However, the Presence Test is slightly different. These tests don’t necessarily require full relocation of the taxpayer but do insist that they are out of the U.S. for a minimum for 333 days out of the 365 per year.
Both employed and self-employed taxpayers can claim using the 2555 form as long as they have proof of income from their salary or from company accounts for the previous year.
If you qualify, you may also be entitled to claim foreign tax credits by filling in Form 1116 on the IRS website.
· When Should I Begin to Prepare?
It’s estimated that, due to the complexity of the form, you should set aside a full 2.5-3 hours to complete the form, especially if it’s the first time you’ve done this. However, professional services that are skilled in these preparations could take less than an hour if you’d rather save yourself the time and energy.
You will need to ensure you keep all of your documents in a safe place throughout the year so that you already have everything ready when sitting down to fill in the form.
Form 2555 can be accepted any time from January 24 to April 18, so it’s best to get in as early as you can just in case there are any issues that need to be rectified. If you file on the last date and there’s a problem, there’s no way to make any changes.
· When is the Form Due?
You will need to submit your form alongside your Form 1040 which declares your taxation level based on foreign assets. This shows how much you earn outside the U.S.; how much you have in assets and your Form 2555 will then help to exclude a certain portion of that from being taxed.
The 1040 form and 2555 form are required by the middle of April of the year following the full financial tax year.
· What Happens if I Miss the Due Date?
There aren’t any penalties for missing the deadline as the form is totally optional. It’s the 1040 form that you don’t’ want to miss. Form 2555 is purely to help you take advantage of the income exclusion of up to $80,000 for foreign income. If you’re happy to pay tax on this, then the form isn’t required.
However, if you miss the due date of the form, there’s no option for an extension. You simply miss out on the opportunity to pay a lot less tax on your foreign income.
Conclusion
As Form 2555 is notoriously complex and can provide you with a massive reduction on your tax return if you get it right, it’s worth spending a lot of time compiling the information and making sure everything is correct. Always keep all of your relocation and foreign employment documents in a safe place ready to file the form and give yourself plenty of time. Using a professional service to check it over before you send it can also help you to mitigate any mistakes and make the most out of your foreign income.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.