Net interest income is an important measure of a company's profitability derived from its borrowing and lending activities. It is the difference between the interest earned and the amount paid out. 

Net interest income is used to measure a company's financial performance. It is a critical indicator of its ability to generate profits from its lending activities. This article will discuss net interest income, how to calculate it, and the factors that can affect it.

