If you take a close look, it seems like powder-coated metal has been the number one choice by professionals and consumers in the past few years. It is safe to say that it has surpassed the popularity of computer numerical control (CNC) cut plywood as a staple in the manufacturing process of modern or contemporary designs. When you flip the pages of any magazine or browse online for design blogs, you will see thousands of crisp colored ones — intricately welded table frames, flower pots, and geometric towel stands — which only proves that this painting method is making it big today.
But for those who aren't familiar with this, you may be thinking, "What is powder coating?" or "Why should I choose it compared to other more popular options like traditional painting?" If you're one of them, you're in luck because this article will explain what it is, how it works, and when it can be used.
What is powder coating?
Powder coating is one way to put color on different types of metal such as steel and aluminum. It is most preferred by professionals because of its tough and long-lasting finish, better than paint.
If you're asking what's the most crucial thing to know about powder coating, it's the colors. The reason behind this fact is because the process can produce any shade imaginable. Deep neutrals, fading of color combinations, solid brights, and blended ones can all be achieved as long as you know your way about colors. We see designers provide countless color varieties when it comes to powder-coated products every day. Who wouldn't when the process works regardless if a shade is needed in bulk, or on one-offs, and small-batch projects.
If your project involves several objects and you want a uniform finish in all of them, powder coating is your best bet as it doesn't involve the use of solvents. How does this affect the process? The absence of solvents in the painting process means no color running, streaks, or some hints on what direction the painter was going for. Another advantage of the absence of solvents is the lack of volatile organic compounds, also known as VOCs, in the entire process. This is good news as they are both toxic to the one applying the paint and the environment too.
How does the whole powder coating process work?
The process works by putting dry color powder to the surface of any metal object and then 'baking' it on the metal surface with the use of heat to turn the color into a hard finish.
If you want to know how it is applied, a power gun is used to apply it electrostatically. What does it mean? It basically means that the color is sprayed over the electrode inside the gun, with the use of compressed air. And then after that, the process gives the color powder a positive charge which makes it a conductor on the metal surface of the object. It is of utmost importance that all the metal pieces to be painted with powder coating are cleaned, ground, and sandblasted thoroughly before they are passed over to the powder coaters to make sure that the color will stick when applied.
In the past few years, a lot of professionals have been able to develop some new powder coating techniques for the process to be used on different types of materials such as MDF and other types of metal applications.
What is powder coating used for?
Dr. Edwin Gemmer invented and developed the powder coating process in the 1940s. Since that time, a wide variety of industries have used the process in any metal applications — like Volkswagen, which pioneered the use of powder coating in cars, to outdoor furniture manufacturers and bike frame makers. During the 1960s, Singer, a popular sewing machine company has used the process of powder coating in their manufactured products which also paved the way in widening the use of powder coating in terms of domestic production.
Nowadays, powder coating is no longer a stranger in the manufacture and customization process of car parts, personal and business signages, public sculptures, and even furniture works by most designers.
