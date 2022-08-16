Ripple: What Is It?

Ripple's digital payment network, as well as the company's cryptocurrency, may both be used to complete financial transactions.  For use with cryptocurrency, a pre-mined token known as XRP can be used. A cryptocurrency is known as XRP, an abbreviation for Ripple. XRP acts as a "temporary settlement layer denomination," which allows it to function as an intermediate between two different networks or currencies. With Bitcoin loans, you get an easy settlement that makes your investment pattern easier. It uses a consensus mechanism to work. 

