The first verse in the book of Genesis gives the Bible a magnificent opening as it states that "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” The verse stands as a simple, but an insightful piece of evidence that's meant to inform the reader first about an event that happened. Secondly, the verse informs the reader regarding who facilitated the creation event to take place. Thirdly, Genesis 1:1 explains to the reader candidly on the event that occurred. However, it doesn't explain why the creation took place.
Background Information
It's imperative to acknowledge the fact that the traditional translation attached to Genesis 1:1 is popular because it has been in existence since the Greek Septuagint era. Greek Septuagint refers to the first main translation of the Hebrew that was done by Jewish scholars in the 3rd century BC. However, the traditional translation leaves us with a wide array of unanswered questions, as shown below.
Does the traditional translation give an absolute description of how the universe started?
Does the wording of Genesis 1:1 communicate the ideas of earth and heaven clearly?
What's the correct meaning of the wording contained in Genesis 1:1?
Over the years, Christians and Jews have been on agreement with the traditional translation of Genesis 1:1. However, a different opinion has resurfaced in the recent past due to the growing number of Hebrew scholars who have done an excellent job in retranslating the verse in question. This has led to the emergence of the questions listed below.
What evidence do the Hebrew scholars bring on the table to challenge the traditional translation of Genesis 1:1?
Did the earlier translator, such as Christians and Jews, misunderstand the Hebrew text?
Has there been noticeable advanced development linked to understanding the Hebrew grammar over time?
Dependent Clause Translation
The retranslation of Genesis 1:1 is also called the dependent clause translation. It has been instrumental in aiding theologists to come up with a well-informed meaning of that bible verse. The dependent clause translation entails rendering Genesis 1:1 along with the next two verses as depicted by the Jewish Publication Version of 1985. The three verses don't showcase any sign of an absolute beginning of the universe through creation. The verses state as follows.
"1 When God began to create heaven and earth—2 the earth being unformed and void, with darkness over the surface of the deep and a wind from God sweeping over the water—3a God said, "Let there be light."
The proponents attached to dependent-clause translations suggest that the Hebrew grammar is different from that of other languages. Hence, it argues that Genesis 1:1 should be translated based on the substantival clause. It's essential to note that both in Hebrew and English, a substantival clause is treated as an entire clause that has similar functionalities as those of a noun. With that in mind, that's why the proponents attached to dependent-clause translations contend that Genesis 1:1 can function as an object of a preposition. That is, if we assume that the first part of the verse is “on the beginning of.” The Jewish Publication Version uses this grammatical principle to give the verse a dependent clause, which is more preferable than traditional translation.
There's the aspect of a false dilemma that arises because the article the, which is in the phrase "in the beginning," doesn't have the same meaning in English as depicted in Hebrew. That's because the original Hebrew text has a wide range of consonants understood by ancient Jewish readers entirely. The Jewish scribes known as Masoretes were tasked with the responsibility of adding markings, such as accents and vowel points to Hebrew texts, but missed. As a result, the absence of the article the leaves the world with the option of using dependent-clause translation to understand Genesis 1:1.
Genesis 1:1 Verse Breakdown
“When” - In the Beginning
A keen analysis of the opening three words of the verse under review indicates that an event occurred. Resit is the Hebrew word that was translated into “beginning.” The root meaning resit is the beginning point, what comes first, chief, or beginning. With that in mind, it's clear that the word is meant to inform the reader about something that took place in the past, and it was the first on that kind ever to happen.
“Who” – God
The next word in the verse under review informs the reader about who did something and, in this instance, it introduces God into the picture. God is called Elohim in Hebrew. It's incredible how the Bible avoids delving into the philosophical argument of God’s existence. Instead, the Bible tells us that He and, in its next words, informs us of the fantastic work that He did. This can be translated to mean that there exists only one God, and He is the one who was behind the creation of the universe.
“What” – Created
The next phrase of the verse under review tells us about what God did. He created. In Hebrew, the word bara means created, and it's used in the context of forming, fashioning, shaping, or creating something new out of nothing. With that in mind, it's evident that the word created is used to depict a scenario where God formed the earth and heavens. God's actions are described in detail from verse 2 onwards.
Conclusion
In conclusion, the rest of the scripture sheds more light on the fact that God created the universe. However, another prevalent thing is that the dependent-clause understanding of Genesis 1:1 is awkward and complicated. On the contrary, the traditional meaning of Genesis 1:1 is easy grammatically. The primary rationale for understanding all languages is following the ease attached to its grammar. It's of the essence to note that the ancient translators were familiar with those grammatical issues, and this aided them to translate the Bible.
