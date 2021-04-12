When was the last time you renovated your kitchen? Are the cabinets falling off, the floor breaking, and the roof leaking? If yes, then it's time you remodel your kitchen. Once you have made the decision that is when the fun starts. Next thing you know, you have a dream kitchen you keep daydreaming about.
You see it every time you enter your kitchen. You are up all night saving pictures, searching for ideas on Instagram and Pinterest. But then comes the real question. What will be the cost of remodeling your kitchen? How much will it cost? What is the most expensive part of a kitchen remodel? Let’s find out!
How much will remodeling of the kitchen cost?
On average, kitchen remodeling will cost approximately $20,000. While a kitchen that is around 10 by 10, the cost will be around $15,000 to $30,000. This is tentative; the actual cost of your kitchen remodeling will depend on many factors. What will the material of your countertop be? Will you be installing new cabinets and appliances? Will you do the remodeling yourself or hire professional contractors for it? The answer to these questions will give you the correct figure for remodeling. A kitchen is a place that should be remodeled according to your needs and dreams. All the small things will eventually determine the total cost.
What is the most expensive part of the kitchen remodel?
The most expensive part of the kitchen remodeling will be the cabinets. They make up the majority of the budget. To owners, they appear to just exist and are usually overlooked due to other more fancy and shiny parts of the kitchen. But they are important when it comes to remodeling your kitchen.
On average, the cost of cabinets can be around 15,000 dollars and more. That could be around 50 percent of your budget. Cabinets are the most basic part of the kitchen, and they are also an important requirement. Why? Because they are the functional space where you store everything. The total cost of cabinets will depend upon the material, labor and paint used. So now, if you are wondering why you should spend so much on cabinets? Then read on.
Kitchen remodeling
Kitchen remodeling in itself is a large-scale project that is expensive. This is why you should consider it as an investment. Remodeling your old kitchen can upgrade your kitchen, making it better to cook in and look better. Moreover, you can get good resale value if you decide to sell your house in the future. You can get a good quality range at Victoria Plum.
So before your remodel, you need to consider your budget. You should keep in mind that the budget for remodeling your kitchen should cost around 5 to 15 percent of the value of your house. After you have decided on the budget plan, you can budget for cabinets and other aspects. You should buy the highest quality cabinets you can afford. Because cabinets are also an investment and they secure your kitchen remodeling.
Final thoughts!
Planning and budgeting are two important aspects of kitchen remodel. With professional advice and research, you can bring your kitchen to life. Since every kitchen is according to the homeowner's tastes and requirements, you have to decide and plan yourself.
