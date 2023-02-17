OVERVIEW:
Anavar is an androgenic anabolic steroid for sale that is available in the market from the early sixties. It was produced by the pharmaceuticals for medical related cures of illnesses related to bone disorders and muscle wasting related to debilitating illnesses such as AIDS. It has strong anabolic properties and low androgenic potentials.
Due to its muscle building abilities, it was also consumed in large quantity by the bodybuilders to improve their physique and build lean and strong muscles. Strong muscles have high endurance and stamina. Most of the anabolic steroids were withdrawn from the market and banned because of their adverse effects. Anavar steroids is one of the few steroids that is FDA approved and are used for performance enhancement factors.
BENEFITS OF ANAVAR OVER OTHER ANABOLIC STEROIDS:
Although Anavar is not recommended for performance enhancement purpose but it is still favored because of the many benefits associated with it. Among all the anabolic steroids Anavar is the safest because of its low androgenicity. It has mild side effects and is very effective even in low doses.
It is equally effective in both the genders. It is also labelled as the lady’s steroid because of its female friendly nature. Anavar can be used in both bulking and cutting cycle and also as a linking steroid between the two cycles. Anavar for weight loss is also very famous among the individuals looking to get into shape.
ANAVAR CYCLE FOR MALES:
Anavar is used in cycle form and the recommended cycles for males is 8 weeks. If taken in low doses it is well tolerated and in case of heavy doses post cycle therapy is recommended by taking clomid and Nolvadex. Starting dose is 25milligrams per day and can be increased every week up to 50 milligrams.
ANAVAR CYCLE FOR FEMALES:
Females are more prone to develop virilization and masculinization like effects and they have few options that are favorable with regards to anabolic steroids. In women it helps in moderate gains and reduces fat content as it lowers cortisol levels. In females dose as low as 2.5 mg to 5 mg is the starting dose and if the dose is well tolerated than one can exceed it and maximum dose that can be taken in a day is 20 milligrams not more than that. Duration of cycle in females is 4 to 6 weeks.
SIDE EFEFCTS OF ANAVAR:
Side effects associated with Anavar are dose dependent and on mild dose it does not cause any side effects. The adverse effects are as follows:
Bloating
Insomnia
Fluid retention
Gynecomastia
Back ache
Hepatotoxicity
Suppress testosterone
Libido changes (reduced libido)
Skin allergies and rashes
RESULT EXPECTED FROM SINGLE CYCLE OF ANAVAR:
Anavar is a very effective and potent anabolic steroid and it shows positive results after using it for few days. Following are the changes that one can notice after first week of cycle:
Noticeable changes in strength that allows to lift heavyweight and train oneself effectively and changes are obvious after the first week of Anavar cycle intake.
Production of lean muscles is obvious after a period of three weeks.
Preservation of already lean muscles.
After four weeks one can notice reduction of fat deposits and replacement with hard and stiff muscles.
A single cycle is capable of producing quite impressive results. It reduces fat content and vascularity and is used by obese individuals to get leaner. Fat reduction ad lean muscle gain is a simultaneous process that helps overall in achieving a trimmed and toned look. one is able to notice complete results after the end of cycle.
Individuals respond differently to Anavar and each one can have his or her own extent of gains. It is concluded that individuals running an eight-week Anavar cycle can notice 4 to 7 pounds of lean muscle gains. It does not cause water retention so helps in solid muscle gains no bloatedness or extra water weight. Apart from the anabolic effects of the drug itself there are number of other determining factors such as diet, lifestyle, sleep cycle, training time and type and genetics. It is a perfect interplay of all the factors that ensure maximum positive results. It also acts as a mood booster and can help you keep motivated.
One can buy Anavar online from the leading and licensed online portals that ensure quality and premium quality delivery services. All the online portals from where one can buy steroids online also have Anavar and one can order it from there.
