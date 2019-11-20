It’s the fall of 2019 and holiday season is approaching. You may be thinking if this is the right time to invest or save your money for the later. It may or may not be the right time to invest but one thing is certain. In order to grow, you need to increase your capital and for that you need to learn how to invest your money.
A good investment requires you to use your money to acquire things that have the potential for profitable return. Some of the more popular investment ideas include interest or dividend paying stocks and bonds and investing in business or real estate. You can find more ideas on best investment blog to grow your capital.
As you gain experience in investing your money, you begin to spot opportunities with the largest potential for return. That may include investing in your education, paying down your debt or fixing up your property in order to increase its value.
So you are here to learn about smart investment ideas to increase your capital. You may just acquire $10,000 and weighing your options about going on a shopping spree or contribute to a potentially profitable investment. We recommend you to consider these options before you make the final decision. These smart investment ideas can be the key to increase your capital.
Consistency in Investing
Have you ever thought of why we commonly consider investing large amount instead of small monthly amounts. We need to treat small capital more thoughtfully because it can impact on the bigger picture. There are many reasons why you should consider small sums of money more seriously.
It is not easy to internalize compounding because it is hard for us to imagine $10 investment growing in a meaningful way.
You feel at ease in spending small amount instead of risking large sum like $10k.
You need to delay gratification in order to save a small amount of money.
You will be surprised if you consider a strategy to handle small amounts of money. It will definitely improve your financial status on a long term.
Financial stability is essential in order to become a successful investor so take inventory of your financial life before you jump right into investing money. Here are some sound ways to invest to raise your financial status.
Pay your Debts
Many don’t consider paying debt as an investment. It can be more profitable than you think of laying a solid foundation for a bright future. For instance, you get a 5% return on your investment portfolio but pay 23% interest if you have $5k or more debt in credit card. So if you invest $10,000 instead of paying your $5,000 debt then you are losing 18% of your hard earned capital. So the smart move is to pay your debt first and invest the remaining amount using any profitable strategy below.
Investment in Stocks
It’s very easy to trade in stocks today. There are many online brokerages available which you can utilize to buy and sell stocks. Make sure to choose a company which is offering simple resources and interface for their new investors. Take your time to learn more about companies and their resources before you choose an online broker and create an account.
You can read professional forecasts, news and stock performance histories to know more about stocks to choose the right one for you. The best strategy is to hold off on investment before you have a good understanding of this process.
Create a plan when you gain necessary knowledge on investing in stock and set an amount that you can easily invest. It is also necessary to set a threshold for the amount that you can afford to lose.Dealing in Stocks is a trade which you need to process without emotion. Many stockholders start making hasty decisions when they see a drop in their stock value.
Mutual Funds
ETFs and mutual funds can offer you diversification. They offer diversity between bonds, stocks and many other short term investments to their clients. With mutual funds you can invest in many securities all at once. You can choose from many online brokerages so you better research some before engaging one. Index funding is a good choice if you are planning for long term goals such as retirement.
Saving Bonds
Investing in bonds are much similar to trading in stocks. The only difference is that bonds are more predictable than stocks and there are three main types of bonds available for investors.
First are Corporate Bonds which are offered by corporations to increase their capital.
Second are Municipal Bonds that are issued by state, cities or towns to gain funding for public projects.
Finally there are Treasury Bonds which you can acquire directly from government through state bank.
Bonds’ rating is based on the credit of their issuer. You can easily calculate the return of any bond which is based on the period of their maturity and rate. There is also some risk involved in Bonds investment which is the fall in the price of bonds when interest rates rise. Treasury Bonds can be acquired through brokers or directly from the government.
Start a Business
9 to 5 daily grind can be tiring for some and if you want to be your own boss then starting your own business is the best choice for you. But before you start your own business, you need to come up with a great idea and solid business strategy. You need a lot of experience in any industry before starting your own business, otherwise make sure to get an expert’s advice to help you succeed.
P2P Lending
Peer to peer lending is a new strategy of investing. If you don’t want to deal with financial institutions then this is the perfect choice for you. It’s a low risk with high return rate strategy in which you become the lender. P2P platforms let you connect with borrowers from all over the world when you join them. These platforms do all the work which includes funding, collect payments and litigation if any borrower defaults.
Conclusion
Finally a smart business strategy is the key to ensure a promising future for your investment. There are other secure investment plans available for you which includes Credit Default Swap (CDs), Online Saving accounts, Fulfillment by Amazon and starting a Blog or Podcast. Some of these options have small minimum requirements and low fees. So research and know your situation to make better decisions for your $10’000 investment.