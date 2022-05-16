Every week, it seems like there is a new development in the world of hemp and marijuana.
With marijuana legalization legislation changing in so many American states, there appear to be new breakthroughs in products, benefits, and more.
But if you haven't kept up with the ever-changing news, you're perhaps confused. What exactly is marijuana and hemp? Are they the same thing? Are they different?
Below, we break it down the basics. Keep reading to learn more!
What Is Hemp?
Let's start with hemp. The term 'hemp' refers to the cannabis plant. However, it refers specifically to cannabis with less than 0.3% or less THC.
The THC content remains measured in dry weight only.
Hemp is also known as Cannabis Sativa and contains fat, protein, and other chemicals. As such, remains used in a wide variety of ways. From clothes to food and medicine, there are many existing hemp products out there.
A common misconception about hemp is that it has hallucinogenic effects or is a drug. In fact, this is untrue. Hemp provides no impact, but it has many great qualities.
In addition, federal law in the U.S. decrees it entirely legal to sell hemp and hemp products in all states.
What Is Marijuana?
Marijuana, on the other hand, refers to cannabis that has more than 0.3% THC in it by dry weight.
With marijuana, THC content can vary. Different strains with different THC content come with their own characteristics and effects. For example, some have hallucinogenic effects, while others have medical properties.
Marijuana is also referred to as weed, herb, pot, and ganja. When people refer to weed's psychoactive properties, they are referring to marijuana, not hemp. Thus, hemp and marijuana are seen as two different substances, with different effects and profiles.
Some states like California, Florida, and Colorado have legalized the use of marijuana within the state. However, the substance is not legalized in every state.
Uses of Hemp and Marijuana
Both hemp and marijuana are derived from the cannabis plant and its flowers and seeds. The plant has many beneficial effects, meaning that its products can be used in various ways.
For example, hemp plants come with uses in various fields. Some of the primary uses of hemp include:
Paper
Food products including oil, protein powder, and milk
Medicinal products
Cosmetic formulaTIONS
Animal food
Fiber solutions
The use of hemp dates back thousands of years ago. The earliest recorded use was in Mesopotamia, and it has been used in every century since then.
Marijana, similarly, also has a long history. It can be formulated into similar products that can be both ingested and used.
So, What Is CBD?
To better understand the difference between hemp and marijuana, you will also need to understand CBD.
You might have heard this term used about both hemp and marijuana.
Well, CBD stands for cannabidiol and is a substance that is extracted from the cannabis plant. CBD products are legal to sell as long as they have no THC or the THC content is under 0.3%.
Essentially, CBD can be hemp-derived or marijuana-derived, and each kind has different properties and cannabinoid content. Thus, the variety you pick should be based on your needs as an individual.
There is a lot of research showing that CBD helps with anxiety, pain, insomnia, and other conditions. CBD products have a wide range of uses and varieties.
They can be eaten, smoked, or topically applied. For example, the CBD hemp flower is the new rage in the CBD community. When looking at CBD flower for sale, make sure that the product is natural and has less than 0.3% THC.
Effects on Brain and Body
For those new to the world of hemp and marijuana, one of the biggest concerns is the effect on the brain and body.
Individuals may be scared of adverse reactions or psychoactive properties. Before using any CBD products, be sure to do your own research. And suppose you're considering these products for medical use. In that case, you need to check with your doctor on the recommended usage and dosage.
Hemp-derived CBD products, for example, are commonly used with medical treatments in mind.
But as marijuana has over 0.3% of THC content, this is the substance that could have adverse psychoactive effects. Thus, those wishing to avoid THC should opt for a CBD isolate product made from hemp.
Full-spectrum CBD has a complete profile of cannabinoids, meaning its effects can be wide-ranging. When you isolate the CBD, its products are limited, which means you can control it more.
Thus, it will be important not to confuse the two, as they have incredibly different consequences. To put it simply, marijuana may get you 'high,' but hemp will not.
Instead, hemp is a useful plant and has a wide range of nutritious and other benefits. Although they come from the same plant, to confuse hemp and marijuana would be like confusing lemons and oranges!
Learn More about Hemp and Marijuana Today
So, what do you think? Hemp and marijuana: not that confusing after all!
When it comes to these two plants, there is a lot of misinformation. In reality, both plants have different chemical properties that have other effects.
However, educating yourself on both properties can go a long way in keeping yourself informed on the happenings in this exciting industry.
If you'd like more updates on current news, browse our site for other informative content today.
