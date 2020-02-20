You would certainly agree with us if we told you that content is the be-all and end-all of a good website, in addition to design. Because this decides on all further actions that a visitor of your homepage does - from clicking away to the direct purchase. Well-designed article can increase your conversion rate, so you can achieve significant success with content marketing.
In this article we show you which content type you can use to achieve your goals in content marketing, so that you know which strategy suits you best.
These are the best Content Marketing strategies
Content marketing has developed from a buzzword to an established technical term in marketing in recent years. As a result, many companies rely on this strong marketing policy, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate themselves from the competition. A clear strategy incorporated with linkbuilding is required for successful implementation. This strategy lays the foundation for sustainable, and goal-oriented process. With the following five P's you will come to your perfect content marketing strategy.
Planning is above all
At the very beginning are the ideas for your content. You have to develop a content world - and that with a certain longevity. Successful content marketing takes time, and patience. But, how do you get an interesting, relevant and differentiating content world? With these questions you lay the foundation –
What do I want to achieve with my article?
What are the needs and expectations of my target groups?
What added value do you offer your target groups?
What USP, UAP does your product or service have?
What makes you different from your competitors?
Why should your target groups focus on you?
Of course there are many more questions that can or should be answered here. But, what really matters is what added value you can generate with your articles for your target group. This "planning" step should always be questioned and supplemented – successful attempt must always be questioned.
Producing: Development of the content
Once you have defined the world, now comes the supreme discipline in content marketing – development of article. This step also decides how successful your marketing will be. Various aspects must be considered here –
Define clear branding guidelines.
Develop understandable messages.
Generate added value for target groups.
Develop differentiating content.
Rely on creativity.
The various types of articles - video, image, and text, audio - must be fully exploited in their diversity. By varying the individual content types, effective impulses can be set. Here it is essential that the processes for this content production are defined in detail. Continuously question your piece, does the image and text fit, is the message understandable, do we address the desired target group, and is everything in our corporate design? This critical reflection is the only way to get the most out of the article.
Publishing of the Content strategy
Now you have created your content, and now the desired target group should be submitted or published. We recommend creating an editorial plan so that there is no confusion when it comes to publishing. This plan lists - when, what content is published. This planning allows specific seasonal factors or, special events to be addressed. There are various ways to distribute your article: website, newsletter, social media, partners, media, influencers, etc. There is no perfect or ideal way because certain content runs better on social media than in a newsletter or vice versa.
Promoting your strategy
You can also specifically promote your content with an advertising budget so that you address new target groups. The ads on the individual social media platforms should be clearly mentioned here. With targeted ads on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, XING or YouTube, you can promote in a targeted manner. Of course there are other options for ads, such as Google Ad Words. But, under the comparison criterion “price-performance”, the social ads are very attractive.
Check your strategy
Through ongoing optimization, you can successfully develop your strategy in the long term. The following key questions need to be answered –
Which content is good? Why?
Which content is not good? I wonder why?
Which type of article is well received?
Which channels bring heavy traffic to the website?
What content do we get the highest conversions from?
How do the competitors react to my article world?
When planning, you need to know how you want to track your content world. Google Analytics, statistics on the individual social media platforms, newsletter reporting, etc. are primarily suitable as reporting tools.
Conclusion: Indeed – Content is King
Users as well as search engines like Google, Bing and Co. focus in particular on the quality of the content when evaluating a page in addition to design. But how is high-quality article defined on the web? This is difficult to say, because the answer to this question lies both in the subjective attitude, and in the interests of the website visitor. There are also several different personas, or target groups that content should address in order to get a more personal access to the new customer right from the start. Users are unlikely to search the web for the exact name of your brand or product if they don't know it. You have to get them to your company in the digital world, and that's what this type of content is for.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.