A personal loan can be a great way to get the money you need to finance the renovation of your home, the purchase of a new car or motorcycle, and why not, even the vacation you've been planning for a while. Whether you are interested in applying for a loan from a bank or lender, the approach is very similar. However, intelligently obtaining a loan requires, on the part of the interested party, an extra dose of research and awareness to ensure that they choose the best service that the market offers. You can borrow money (lån penge) at low interest, but you have to maintain the interval of time you have to pay your debt based on the principal at the time.
So what are the five secrets to getting the best personal loan for you?
1. "Do the math."
It may seem trivial, but the last thing you or the institutions want is to make a loan request without knowing how to repay it. In this regard, it is a good idea to "do the math" to make sure you can repay the debt.
Make sure you request an amount that allows you to meet your needs (but without overdoing it): ask for a maximum of 30% more but make sure that your evaluation is sustainable over time! To help you choose, our first tip is to use a loan calculator to find out what the monthly repayment installment will be. The Personal Credit configuration, for example, allows you to set the amount you want to receive and the number of installments to be repaid to know the repayment conditions before and in an informed manner. You can play a little with the numbers to get an idea of how much the loan will cost you and decide if the budget you have set for yourself is in line with all the management costs.
2. Check your paycheck
Most financial companies will ask you to prove your income to determine if you can repay the loan. As you see above, it is not protection only for those who provide the loan but, above all, those who receive the loan could find themselves in the unpleasant condition of no more extended meeting the commitment made.
The loan application assumes that the applicant has at least an adequate income, and indeed, a sufficient income will give you the best chance of obtaining access to financing. You can check for free that your payment is within the required "measure," answering questions from our operator.
If your income does not fall within the required parameters, rest assured: all is not lost.
3. Consider the various options
By guarantor, we mean a person, natural or legal, who undertakes to take over from the debtor and perform in his place if the original debtor has not carried out his obligation. The guarantor represents extra security for the bank. In this way, ensure the repayment of the installments in the manner. Within the times they were established in the loan agreement. As an online platform, Ikano can help by providing further informations.
However, some banks and finance companies specialize in working by offering "minor" loans that are easier to obtain and serve as a cheaper alternative to traditional personal loans. Credit offers you a reserve of money to draw on with maximum freedom: the amount you want when you need it.
4. Don't stop at the first
You may need a loan, and then the best option could be an personal Card which has zero fees for the first two years, zero payments for managing installments, and zero commissions for refuelling and motorway tolls. It is also likely that the bank where you have the current account will reserve you the best loan conditions.
5. Choose a lender and read all terms and conditions
After having made the necessary checks, our last advice is to choose the service with the best offer for your needs. Depending on the type of product chosen, you may be able to apply for the loan directly online, as happens in an agile and secure way on a personal Credit saddle. Each bank, credit institution, or finance company is different in the information they will ask you for the loan. In general, you need to provide your name, address and contact information, income, and employment information.
Read carefully to avoid hidden costs and other pitfalls and pay close attention to so-called ancillary costs, which are some expenses that are not strictly related to the repayment of the principal or the payment of interest. If you have read this far, now you are ready to get the best loan for yourself.
