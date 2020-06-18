One of the most commonly asked questions by the first-timers, when they choose sunglasses is that, “what sunglasses fit my face?” Sunglasses have become more than a summer accessory now. Sunglasses are capable of protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays, and add harmony to your overall image.

This article focuses on the selection of the right kind of sunglasses that can match your face type and also how to identify high-quality lenses from a poor quality one.

Note: You can also read a guide on how to buy cheap glasses online here.

How to Determine the Shape Of Your Face?

Take a washable marker or a pencil. Now, stand at an arm-length distance in front of a mirror. Now, trace the outline of your face on the mirror, starting from your chin and ending at your hairline. Now, observe the shape of your face in the mirror.

So, once you identify the shape of your face, look at the following suggestion of sunglasses, based on your face type:

Round Face

The length and width of the face are almost identical. People with round face have small rounded chin without sharp angles. The hairline is also smooth and rounded.

Sunglasses with dark frames usually suit these face types. It is suggested to choose a frame with a greater width than height.

Suitable type of Sunglasses for Round Face:

  • Wayfarers

  • Aviators

  • Sunglass with narrow bridges

  • Butterfly Sunglasses

  • Cat’s eye sunglasses

  • Square, rectangular, and pointed sunglasses.

Oval Face

The length of the face is slightly greater than the width. They have a rounded chin. The width of the forehead is greater than the jaw width, and also cheekbones are the widest section in the oval face type.

Frames with equal width as the face are usually recommended for oval face type. The upper part of the frame must be in line with the eyebrows.

Suitable type of Sunglasses for Oval Face:

  • Cat’s eye sunglasses

  • Aviator Sunglasses

  • Butterfly sunglasses

  • Sunglasses with oval, round, smooth-line frames

Square Face

The length and width of the face are almost identical for square face types. The cheekbones, jaw, and forehead are equal in terms of width. The hairline of oval face type is almost straight.

Rounded frames are usually recommended for the square face types. Sharp rectangular or square frames can overload the lines of the face.

Suitable type of Sunglasses for Square Face:

  • Large sunglasses

  • Sunglasses with coloured frames

  • Sunglasses with frame width equal to the face width

  • Frameless sunglasses

  • Aviators

  • Cat’s eyes sunglasses

Rectangular Face

People with rectangular face have greater face length than the width. The forehead, cheekbones, and jaw are of equal width.

Massive-looking glasses are usually recommended for the rectangular face type, as they make you look visually broader. Also, make sure that the lens is transparent and have slender frames.

Suitable type of Sunglasses for Rectangular Face:

  • Aviators with large frames

  • Round-framed sunglasses

  • Large-frame sunglasses

These are some of the sunglass recommendations based on the type of face you have.

Also, make sure to take a UV flashlight test on the sunglasses before your purchase. Better the sunglasses are at filtering the UV rays, more protected your eyes are.

