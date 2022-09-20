Public WiFi Hotspots aren’t as secure as they should and nearly 30% of the public WiFi hotspots around the world don’t have any kind of encryption or password. To ensure the safety of all the connected users, the WiFi network must be encrypted but most public WiFi networks are left unencrypted which can lead to a lot of problems for the connected users.

Most users connect to public WiFi networks without knowing the risks involved with public WiFi networks. You would see tons of people at coffee shops or cafes doing work on their laptops using the public WiFi network. For many people, these public places are like a second workplace where they can work in peace. 

