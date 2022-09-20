Public WiFi Hotspots aren’t as secure as they should and nearly 30% of the public WiFi hotspots around the world don’t have any kind of encryption or password. To ensure the safety of all the connected users, the WiFi network must be encrypted but most public WiFi networks are left unencrypted which can lead to a lot of problems for the connected users.
Most users connect to public WiFi networks without knowing the risks involved with public WiFi networks. You would see tons of people at coffee shops or cafes doing work on their laptops using the public WiFi network. For many people, these public places are like a second workplace where they can work in peace.
Not all users but some have a lot of important information that can cause serious harm if a hacker or cyber criminal gets a hold of it. Unfortunately, most people are unaware of the threats they face when they are connected to a public WiFi network. For this reason, we will be discussing the threats that people face when using a public WiFi network:
Personal Information Theft
One of the common threats that people face when using a public WiFi network is the theft of personal information. Personal information can include various things like login credentials, personal information, sensitive pictures, financial information, etc. If a hacker is able to gain access to your device through an encrypted WiFi network, he can quickly get access to all your personal information. For instance, if a hacker is able to break into your device and get access to your banking login credentials, it could cause you to lose a lot of money.
Once hackers get access to your information or sensitive data, they might use it to blackmail you or log into your personal accounts to cause your damage. Therefore, this threat should be duly considered before joining an unencrypted public WiFi network.
Business Data Breach
Businessmen and business travelers who are constantly on the move and traveling all the time might need to connect to public hotspots in areas where there is no cellular coverage available. They need to check their emails, share important files, and talk to important business stakeholders, all the things which require an internet connection.
Although most businesses have security measures in place to minimize the risks of any data breach, still there are risks associated with using a public WiFi network. You never know who might be tracking your activity or trying to intercept your data. A slight mistake can cause a huge loss to a business. Therefore, businessmen should especially avoid using public WiFi networks.
Packet Analyzing/Sniffing
Packet Analyzing or Packet Sniffing is another commonly used method through which anyone connected to the same network can see the data that you are sending and receiving on the network. Packet Analyzer or Packet Sniffer is a tool that can see all the data being shared across the network, given that data is not encrypted. This means that if you are using a public WiFi network with multiple people connected and using it to share private or sensitive information, chances are that someone might eavesdrop on your data.
Packet Analyzing is not a bad thing as it helps network administrators to troubleshoot connections through192.168.0.1but hackers use it to steal the data being shared across the network.
Malware Distribution
Another very serious threat that users face with public WiFi networks is malware distribution. Without you even knowing about it, someone can distribute malware on your device in the form of adware, ransomware, trojan horse, or worm on a public WiFi network, usually when the default IP address of the router192.168.1.1is not properly secured. This could be as simple as running ads on the WiFi network and showing them to all the connected users. The ads aren’t run by the website but are run by hackers on the network. These viruses and malware can cause some serious damage to your device and could also lead to loss of data.
Impersonation
Impersonation occurs when hackers or cyber attackers impersonate a legitimate WiFi network from a hotel or restaurant and trick you into joining the network. For example, if you are visiting a cafe named Hard Rock and you see a network called“Hard Rok Cafe'', you might connect to the network without paying much attention. If you do so, you will be missing a slight spelling mistake and will end up joining a network through which hackers can gain access to all of your information. Be very cautious when joining public WiFi networks.
