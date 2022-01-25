Picture: No one cares 

 

Whether you work on a farm in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, or anywhere else in North Carolina or even the United States, you may have wondered what you’re supposed to do if you experience a farming accident-related injury. 

While many farms have health and safety procedures in place, you may not be aware of the steps you’re supposed to take after an accident has happened. Knowledge is power, so learning about these steps below might be your best course of action. 

Seek Medical Attention Immediately

Even before contacting farm accident injury attorneys when you’ve experienced a farm accident-related injury, seek medical attention. Depending on the severity of the injury, you may need to call 911, visit your closest emergency room, or make an appointment with a medical professional. 

There are many reasons why immediate medical care can be essential. You can have serious injuries diagnosed and treated immediately and also have a paper trail to prove that you were injured in theaccident and how much those injuries cost. This information may become important later. 

Report the Incident

Report the accident to your employer after or around the same time you seek treatment for your injuries. This can be important for making sure the way you leave the scene will not be dangerous for other workers, visitors, or livestock. 

Let them know exactly where it happened, such as the far back paddock of a farm on the outskirts of theTriad and the time and day it happened. Write down this information so that you don’t forget. 

Depending on what happened and the severity of your injuries, you or your employer may also need to notify other parties like contractors and government agencies. 

Contact a Farm Accident Lawyer

When you’ve never been involved in a farm accident before, it’s easy to make mistakes and say the wrong things. Contact a trusted farm accident lawyer who can answer your questions and provide some guidance on what you should do next. 

Lawyers can also get the ball rolling if you decide to file a personal injury claim. Filing a lawsuit may mean you can receive compensation for medical bills, lost income, pain and suffering, and more. 

Start Gathering Evidence

When medical bills are so expensive in the U.S., and you need to take paid or unpaid time off work, your expenses can soon start piling up. While you might think your injuries weren’t severe enough to warrant a personal injury claim, the associated costs may be more than you might think, and the injury may affect your future employment prospects. 

Start gathering evidence so your legal team can align the facts for an appropriate settlement. Evidence might include photos of your injuries and the scene, information from people who saw what happened, and any equipment or tools involved in the accident, kept in a preserved state. 

This evidence, along with your medical report, may allow you to put together a strong case that reduces your stress levels and sees you being compensated for the accident. 

No one ever wants to be involved in a farm accident, and not knowing what to do can make them even harder to manage. By taking these four steps above, you may be better positioned to receive compensation for your injuries and see the person or company responsible held to account. 

