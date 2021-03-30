woman in gray sweater and black pants standing in front of mirror

Your hair is your crowning glory, and getting it done is always something to be excited about. Of course, you expect to leave the hairdressers feeling like a better version of yourself. But, there are many instances when a hair appointment can lead to a horrible experience. A bad dye job, a botched haircut or chemical damage are only a few of the possibilities to be wary of. 

Not all people are aware of their rights when confronted with this particular issue. There are times when someone would rather suffer than ask for a refund, get it redone, or consider filing hair damage claims. But, like any paying customer, you deserve to be satisfied with the service. So, what can you do if you aren’t happy with the work done by your hairdresser?

Give the hairdresser an opportunity to fix the mistake

There are times when a minor issue with a haircut or a dye job is still repairable. Don’t be shy if you aren’t happy. Instead, ask the hairdresser if it’s possible to fix the problem within a convenient time frame. If it’s too much of a hassle for you, you may demand a discount or a refund for the service. 

This solution is the simplest means to resolve conflict. If the hairdresser remains cooperative, there’s no need for you to resort to other means of dispute resolution. Many hair salons are members of a dispute resolution scheme. If the hairdresser doesn’t cooperate, you can always ask for help. 

In case you notice a problem with your hair after going home or after a few days, you may still try to get a refund. Some credit card companies process claims to get a chargeback for a transaction. 

What do you do if there’s extensive damage?

The real problem lies when the damage is already extensive. Losing your hair or getting a severe allergic reaction due to the chemicals used are two examples. Damage can be anything from brittleness, burnt hair, or even acquiring contact dermatitis on your scalp. Even a bad haircut may be considered damage when it caused the person to suffer psychologically and emotionally. 

With more serious consequences to the person injured, the next step is to file a claim for hair damage. If the condition is due to negligence, you can seek the help of a solicitor to determine if you’re eligible to file a claim. But, remember that filing a claim is a process. And to find the hairdresser responsible for what happened requires enough proof. 

If you can, take pictures of what happened to your hair. If you’re still at the salon, having a witness will strengthen your case. Also, if you needed medical attention, you’ll need a detailed medical report. You’ll need to have all documents ready such as expenses to make it easier for the solicitor to help you. 

If you succeed in the claim, you can get compensated for the injury sustained. A monetary award may be given for the physical and emotional pain suffered. Losses incurred for missing work, and medical expenses are also included.  

