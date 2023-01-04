No one likes to owe the government back taxes. This is especially true if you’re barely scraping by in these days of spiking inflation and exorbitant prices for basic necessities. If you happen to be one of these unlucky people and have been ignoring notices and communications from the IRS, it’s possible you can expect a bank levy to come your way any day.

Say the back tax solution experts at Rush Tax Resolution, an IRS bank levy is defined as the legal seizure of your property to satisfy your outstanding tax debt. What should you do if you receive one? You need to give your bank a copy of the legal notice. It will inform you on how many days you have until your money is removed from your account by the federal government. 

