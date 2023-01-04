No one likes to owe the government backtaxes. This is especially true if you’re barely scraping by in these days of spiking inflation and exorbitant prices for basic necessities. If you happen to be one of these unlucky people and have been ignoring notices and communications from the IRS, it’s possible you can expect a bank levy to come your way any day.
Say the back tax solution experts at Rush Tax Resolution, anIRS bank levyis defined as the legal seizure of your property to satisfy your outstanding tax debt. What should you do if you receive one? You need to give your bank a copy of the legal notice. It will inform you on how many days you have until your money is removed from your account by the federal government.
The notice will also tell how what amount of money is being levied, along with the type of tax owed during the years for which you are being penalized. Once you do this, you also need to contact a tax resolution professional who can fight the IRS on your behalf.
But now that President Biden has promised to provide the IRS with an additional $80 billion over the course of the next decade to collect unpaid taxes, it’s quite possible you can expect an audit come 2023. According to a newtax report by Bloomberg, while the new infusion of government cash is good for members of the tax profession, including private accountants, everyday taxpayers are naturally anxious.
In fact, lots of taxpayers already harbor a deep-seated fear of the IRS. Now that the federal agency is getting more money, it makes them even more fearful. People are asking themselves, What if I’m on the IRS’s radar?
The Coalition to Protect American Workers has already been running TV and social media ads that contain a foreboding atmosphere along with a voice-over warning that if Joe Biden gets what he wants, the IRS agents are coming for you. The ad also includes verbiage about the IRS grabbing every dime they can from you and your small business.
With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (which accomplishes anything but), the promised $80 million is now on its way to the IRS.
New Targeted Enforcement
But is all the rhetoric about the IRS coming after the average person reality? Not entirely. Having recently testified for a Senate Finance Committee hearing, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said under oath that the federal agency presently lacks the resources to nab tax cheaters, even as the tax gap which is the difference between taxes collected and owed, continues to widen.
The Commissioner also went on to say that in the U.S., tax evasion costs the government over $1 trillion every year. Money sorely needed for new social programs and for financing the war against Russia in the Ukraine. That said, Rettig swears the additional funding is engineered to target clever tax cheats and high earners.
While there’s truth to the current Biden administration giving more money to the IRS to tighten the tax gap, it doesn’t necessarily mean a federal agent is about to show up at your door anytime soon.
New Lien Rules Will Affect Your Credit
However, if the IRS does show up and slaps you with lien, you could be facing a world of financial hurt. Says Bloomberg, a lien is a legal right or claim against your assets to satisfy what the IRS interprets as a back tax debt. The point of a federal tax lien is said to be the protection of the government’s interest in your property and money. This includes your personal property and any real estate you might own.
According to Section 6306, to file a lien, the IRS is required to assess your entire tax liability. They will then send you notice which will give you the opportunity to pay the totality of your bill in one lump sum payment. If you do not pay the entire amount owed plus penalty fees and interest, you will receive a government lien. The lien puts creditors on notice and your credit score is likely to plummet as a result.
Keep in mind, even if you file for bankruptcy, the IRS will keep coming after you until your debt has been satisfied.
Levy Versus Lien
A lien is said to act as a placeholder, while a levy means the IRS is actually taking the action required to seize your assets and property to pay off your back tax debt. Just like with a lien, if you receive an IRS bill and do not take any kind of action on it, the federal agency will issue a notice. Section 6331(d) which is a Notice of Intent to Levy will be the final reminder prior to the IRS taking what’s yours since you haven’t taken sufficient action to satisfy your debt.
In the end, the right thing to do is to maintain open communication with the IRS, take action as swiftly as possibly even if you only make partial payments and, at the same time, hire a reputable tax resolution company to fight the newly rearmed IRS on your behalf.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I go by a really simple rule, you pay your dang taxes and our IRS doesn’t come after you. The hard-working Americans don’t have to worry about increase IRS activity, it’s the rich people (you know who you are) who’ve been avoiding taxes by hook or crook, they are the ones that are scared of the IRS because they cheat and they are the ones who are writing this poison that you are printing like it’s news.
Who wrote this advertisement? Who paid for it? Don’t you think you oughta let us know that? When I place an ad in the paper, I have to sign it and designate who paid for it. Why didn’t these people have to do that because if it doesn’t have that on it, folks may get impression that it’s news, not an advertisement by a biased Anonymous entity.
Of course, they editorial board already knew that, didn’t you?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.