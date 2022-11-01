The Writ of Habeas Corpus can be considered a pillar in the US judiciary. It provides the legal right to a person in custody to challenge the legal basis, duration, and conditions of their imprisonment. 

In Latin, Habeas corpus means "you should have the body" and can trace its origins to ancient common law. Tested in time, the Writ has become the standard in correcting any violation. An excellent criminal case law should be able to invoke it, and a great one – to win the petition. 

