Horse Racing is, in general, a very thrilling game. It's exciting to see which one of these hopeful contenders will finish first. What can make it more exciting? Gambling for it. Unless you've been living under a rock, or just caught wind of the sport, betting in horse races are huge, and you can claim a good prize if the horse or horses you bet on win.

You can gamble for fun, and how you want to participate is up to you. However, if you want to bet seriously and make a win, you need to select your horse who you think is the most likely to finish the race first. The following are what you need to look for in a winning horse.

Racing Experience/Training

Experience is a bonus when it comes to games of skill. Depending on the type of race you plan on betting, particularly regarding the competitors' age, horses may or may not have actual racing experience. The horses begin training between one to two years old, with many of them beginning their careers at about two.

If you want to bet on races on horses three to four years old, you can have a good grasp of their experiences in racing. Horses participate in an average of seven races annually. That alone can be enough when you check the competitors out to see how many times they have participated and won.

When checking footage and stats, always look up the most recent ones, as these are the ones that best represent the horse's current prowess and state. Footage and other information from the previous months or at least the previous year will do. If you're participating in a two-year-old race, you could refer to the horses' trainer and jockey.

Trainer and Jockey

Two of the factors that can help a horse be prepared and perform excellently in the race are his or her trainer and jockey. The trainer, also called an equine trainer, is in charge of training the horses. There are different disciplines a horse trainer may specialize in, such as general discipline, rodeo, and of course, horse racing. Popular racehorse trainers are Bob Baffert, Steve Asmussen, and Todd Pletcher who have several horses win their races.

As important as the trainer is the jockey. The jockey is the person who rides the horse in the race, leading them to as they run the track. The horse owner and trainer often hire them for a fee to hold the reins for races. Popular jockeys are John Velazquez, Javier Castellano, and Joel Rosario, who have won more than eighty races. 

Like experience, having a good trainer or a good jockey will not necessarily give you a one-way-ticket to win, but their expertise can already give the horses away to winning the race.

Horse’s Condition

A winning horse must be in his or her best condition in the race. This means that your ideal contenders must be devoid of any health problems, and are well-rested but not too much. A horse in peak condition has last raced for at least a month or two. 

 

Horses that have last raced a week or two are more likely to be tired, and those that last raced months ago are more likely to be too relaxed. Unless they were trained properly, this could be overlooked. You can also make sure your chosen contenders are fine by checking them out on the news or their owner's social media pages.

Stall Positions

Stall positions are also considered as a factor for a competitor's probability of winning. The means of deciding a competitor's stall position depends on the race. For example, in the KD derby, they select the horses' placement through a blind draw. This means that whoever gets one will occupy the stall #1, whoever gets two will occupy the stall #2, and so on.

Additionally, among the twenty stalls in the Kentucky Derby, stall #2 seems to be the favourite of many competitors as this is the stall that won more than twenty times. If not stall #2, it is generally preferred to have stall #3 to stall #10. This is just for one particular race, so if you want to bet on other races, try to study the track and look up which stalls are particularly favoured by many.

Odds Placement

The odds are your cheat sheet for betting. It shows how likely the competitors will finish the race and how much you can get if they win. Professional analysts make these, so you know they are reliable. You can also find them on the race's website and legitimate sports betting sites.

Normally, you would take the one who is most likely to win, but you don't have to. The odds are not absolute, and the favourite could easily be overtaken in the actual race. Additionally, the higher the chances a horse has of winning, the least winning amount you can get compared to the others because it is low-risk. But that's not to say you should root for the underdog either, since it is very risky, despite the prize you might get. Consider researching while studying the odds so you can have a clearer picture of who to select.

You will often have the odds once there is a fixed lineup of competitors for the race. The Kentucky Derby, for example, will be held in May, and at least a month before that, there will already be a final list, as well as the odds. 

In Conclusion

Your winning horse has to have what it takes to win. He or she must be well prepared, healthy, trained well, is in a good position, and is favoured by the odds. While you can never really tell who will win until you witness the race, all you need to do is believe in your horse, have fun, and bet responsibly.

