Are you new to horse betting? Horse racing has existed in the United States since the 1600s. By the early 19th century, it was a highly popular event attended by wealthy landowners. Betting is a risky game, so it’s always important you only go with licensed US bookmakers. Visit www.horsebetting.com for more information.
In 2006, horse racing was exempted from the anti-gambling act passed by the federal government. Currently, horse betting is legal in most US states.
Do you wish to place a bet but can’t attend actual races? Since racetracks are not as plentiful as other sporting venues, a lot of people use apps and websites to place their bets.
Here are some of the best online bookmakers for horse racing.
US Bookmakers That Offer Horse Betting
4njbets
4nbjets is a licensed horse betting site regulated by the New Jersey Racing Commission. It also offers live racing streams and replays on demand.
TVG
TVG is an online betting network formed exclusively for horse racing. It covers every racing thoroughbred, quarter horse, or harness racing track in America. TVG also features international horse races. New users get a $300 safety net on their first bet.
AmWager
AmWager is also an almost exclusive horse race betting site with some advanced wagering tools. It includes a calculator that calculates what percentage of your bet should be placed on different horses.
William Hill
Although available in just a few US states, William Hill is one of the oldest horse betting platforms in the world.
UNIBET
UNIBET offers 38 different sports to bet on with competitive odds. It also offers low betting limits for special events. You can also place wagers on horse races in Asia, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on this platform.
How to Bet on Horse Racing
You need to sign up with an online horse betting bookmaker and deposit a fixed sum of money before you can begin betting.
The next step is to select a horse. Make sure you study the available information on their performance as well as odds. Horses with poor showings often offer the greatest odds, say 50:1, because there’s a higher chance of them losing.
Once you’ve selected your horse, place your wager amount. There’s usually a minimum entry fee that varies from site to site.
Once the race begins, you can track how your horse is doing via livestream.
How to Calculate Your Payout
To calculate your payout, multiply your wager by the stake offered. For example, if you bet $100 on a 4:1 selection, your payout will come to $400. This means that you receive $4 for every $1 that you bet.
With 1:4 odds, you’ll need to wager $400 to earn a payout of $100. This stake means you receive $1 for every $4 that you bet.
States Where Horse Betting Is Illegal
Also, remember that online horse betting is illegal in some parts of the US.
Utah
Arizona
Alaska
Hawaii
Texas
Nebraska
Missouri
South Carolina
North Carolina
You can still visit racetracks in person or drive to nearby states to place your wagers. Make sure you don’t miss the Triple Crown, one of the most prestigious races in the country. It is made up of three races for thoroughbreds
Kentucky Derby
Preakness Stakes in Baltimore
Belmont Stakes in New York
Conclusion
Gambling on this action-packed activity can be thrilling, but it can also be quite risky when you’re not informed. With online bookmakers, you can enjoy the rush of horse betting from the comfort of your home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.