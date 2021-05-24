Are you new to horse betting? Horse racing has existed in the United States since the 1600s. By the early 19th century, it was a highly popular event attended by wealthy landowners. Betting is a risky game, so it’s always important you only go with licensed US bookmakers. Visit www.horsebetting.com for more information.

In 2006, horse racing was exempted from the anti-gambling act passed by the federal government. Currently, horse betting is legal in most US states. 

Do you wish to place a bet but can’t attend actual races? Since racetracks are not as plentiful as other sporting venues, a lot of people use apps and websites to place their bets.

Here are some of the best online bookmakers for horse racing.

US Bookmakers That Offer Horse Betting

  1. 4njbets 

4nbjets is a licensed horse betting site regulated by the New Jersey Racing Commission. It also offers live racing streams and replays on demand.

  1. TVG

TVG is an online betting network formed exclusively for horse racing. It covers every racing thoroughbred, quarter horse, or harness racing track in America. TVG also features international horse races. New users get a $300 safety net on their first bet.

  1. AmWager

AmWager is also an almost exclusive horse race betting site with some advanced wagering tools. It includes a calculator that calculates what percentage of your bet should be placed on different horses.

  1. William Hill 

Although available in just a few US states, William Hill is one of the oldest horse betting platforms in the world.

  1. UNIBET 

UNIBET offers 38 different sports to bet on with competitive odds. It also offers low betting limits for special events. You can also place wagers on horse races in Asia, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on this platform.

 

man riding brown horse during daytime

https://unsplash.com/photos/8jFnojODWjc

How to Bet on Horse Racing

You need to sign up with an online horse betting bookmaker and deposit a fixed sum of money before you can begin betting. 

The next step is to select a horse. Make sure you study the available information on their performance as well as odds. Horses with poor showings often offer the greatest odds, say 50:1, because there’s a higher chance of them losing.

Once you’ve selected your horse, place your wager amount. There’s usually a minimum entry fee that varies from site to site. 

Once the race begins, you can track how your horse is doing via livestream. 

How to Calculate Your Payout

To calculate your payout, multiply your wager by the stake offered. For example, if you bet $100 on a 4:1 selection, your payout will come to $400. This means that you receive $4 for every $1 that you bet.

With 1:4 odds, you’ll need to wager $400 to earn a payout of $100. This stake means you receive $1 for every $4 that you bet. 

C:\Users\dell\Downloads\gene-devine-U-yHjENTmMg-unsplash.jpg

https://unsplash.com/photos/U-yHjENTmMg

 

States Where Horse Betting Is Illegal

Also, remember that online horse betting is illegal in some parts of the US. 

  • Nevada

  • Utah

  • Arizona

  • Alaska

  • Hawaii

  • Texas

  • Nebraska

  • Missouri

  • South Carolina

  • North Carolina

You can still visit racetracks in person or drive to nearby states to place your wagers. Make sure you don’t miss the Triple Crown, one of the most prestigious races in the country. It is made up of three races for thoroughbreds

  • Kentucky Derby

  • Preakness Stakes in Baltimore

  • Belmont Stakes in New York

Conclusion

Gambling on this action-packed activity can be thrilling, but it can also be quite risky when you’re not informed. With online bookmakers, you can enjoy the rush of horse betting from the comfort of your home. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription