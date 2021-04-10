Image source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/photography-of-orange-and-gray-building-129494/

 

Much like any other investment, real estate investing isn’t something you can master overnight. In fact, the line between success and failure is razor-thin. Every decision you make — from financing a property purchase to managing your tenants — can have serious implications in the long run. This is not to say that real estate investing isn't for everybody, but it matters to know your way around when it comes to seeking out the best deals and maintaining a healthy cash flow. If you are looking to enter the highly lucrative yet competitive world of real estate investing, be sure to keep the following tips in mind:

1. Be realistic and proactive

It’s easy for new investors to lose themselves in the excitement of generating passive wealth. While it's possible to build a profitable portfolio with little to no effort on your end, the process takes time and a great deal of hard work. It's great to have goals since they serve as the basis for the decisions you will be making, but focusing too much on the results can only distract from the actual work involved. There's no harm in thinking about the good life as a real estate investor, but your ambition should be paired up with appropriate action.

2. Pick an asset class and location

Not all investment properties can fit your resources as a first-time investor. Since you are still getting a feel of the market, you should opt for properties that are appropriate for your level. Buying single-family homes is a good start, but as your portfolio grows, you may want to acquire larger assets like duplexes and apartment complexes. It’s also important to pick a location that’s ideal for investors. For now, Atlanta and Orlando stand out due to their affordability and high job growth, so it’s easy to maintain a stable cash flow if you acquire rental properties in these areas

3. Develop a financing strategy

Once you have determined the types of properties you want to acquire for your portfolio, now comes the tricky part. You need to find enough capital to finance your purchases. Unless you have enough reserve cash to afford a downpayment, you can tap into your 401K or self-directed IRA, which enables you to purchase alternative investments. Another option is to build an investment syndication where you can pool money from other investors so you can grow your portfolio. 

4. Invest more on property management  

Property management is a crucial element of real estate investing. You may attain financial freedom, but it’s worth noting that real estate deteriorates over time. You need to make improvements to your assets if you want to optimize cash flow. Apart from tenant screening and utility expenditures, you should also focus on adding amenities, making repairs, and building a comfortable community that fits the lifestyle of your residents. You just need to hire the right property management company to help you out in all of these aspects.

Real estate investing is a lucrative arena so long as you know how to play the game, though there is a lot more you need to learn. It’s important to be curious so you can avoid making mistakes and end up gaining passive wealth.

 

