Low level access lifts like the Pecolift are a cost-effective alternative to a ladder when you want to work at a height. Ladders have their place and can be suitable for most tasks, but they also have some limitations, especially when you want to work at a height safely for a longer period. A mewp hire, on the other hand, is best suited for high level work such as electrical installation and warehouse work.
Keep in mind that the crucial deciding factor needs to be safety considerations. You should also make sure that your contractors, visitors, and employees are safe on your working site. You need to properly plan and assess the risk so that you can get the right equipment for the job. This page discusses what you should know about the Pecolift.
Understanding the work at height regulations
All workplaces need to follow the Work at Height Regulations 2005. You should note that these regulations are in place to assist to prevent both injuries and fatalities that arise due to working at a height. Unfortunately, falls from a height are quite common in the construction industry. In some cases, the construction industry leads in the number of fatalities to employees.
It’s worth mentioning that work-at-height regulations apply to both employers and employees. It is the responsibility of the employee to take reasonable measures to protect themselves and others who can be affected by their actions.
The Pecolift
Low level access lifts like the Pecolift are a safe and practical alternative when ladders are not suitable. The Pecolift is designed to help you to work at height for extended periods.
Take note that working at heights of more than two meters can put you at risk of serious injuries or even death if you fall. Pecolift offers a secure and safe platform to work from. It comes with adjustable working heights, and they are easy to maneuver. This means that there are fewer chances that you can fall while overreaching or overstretching to complete work. Even better, they come with built-in safety features, such as a guarded work platform, automatic braking, anti-slip platform, and handrail protection.
Their ergonomic design means that they can assist to reduce or eliminate some of the discomforts that may happen through poor postures related to overreaching and overstretching while working at a height. The feet stand at the same level and they offer 360-degree movement. This helps to reduce strain and allows comfortable working for extended periods.
Another good thing about Pecolift is that it’s efficient. You don’t need to erect or dismantle it, meaning you can simply step in and start working. Its compact footprint as well as its lightweight design makes it easy and flexible to maneuver on site.
Pecolift is suitable for a clean room environment, and it offers an environmentally-friendly elevated work platform. This is because they don’t need hydraulic systems or batteries like other traditional powered platforms you can find on the market.
