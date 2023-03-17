Acquaintance
Most shelters only welcome you when you come to visit and help with the care of animals. Go there several times and get to know the locals at the same time.
Analyze them: look at the cat’s character, habits, and behaviors. When choosing, consider your own daily routine: you should not take that cat who cannot wait for you from work if you constantly disappear in it.
Ask volunteers the following questions about a possible new pet:
find out the age and characteristics of behavior;
ask about the past of the cat: how he got to the shelter, what kind of owners he had;
how he usually behaves;
how he reacts if left alone;
how he behaves with other animals( if someone already lives in your house);
whether he likes to walk on the street and whether he likes to run there.
if the cat has a certain breed, read information about the breed( for example British shorthair has a genetic predisposition for problems with the heart)
Ask the shelter staff ahead of time if your pet has any health problems. Often, animals that have lived on the street or have experienced abuse have pathologies, so it is better to immediately stock up on the necessary medicines.
Of course, you should buy everything you need for a new pet:
a sunbed or a soft cozy house: it should have its own place to relax or sleep;
spacious and convenient carrying: put a warm blanket inside, on which the cat will be comfortable;
bowls for food or water: choose comfortable models specifically for your pet, because otherwise the cat will get food from the bowl and eat from the floor;
trays: you can immediately purchase 2 trays with different types of fillers if you don’t know which one your future neighbor was accustomed to;
quality feed: talk to the shelter staff about what the cat ate, how it ate;
scratching posts: install several in different rooms so that the “fluffy” choose the right one for himself;
toys and treats: meet a new friend with gifts!
You will also need to prepare the apartment itself for the arrival of a new tenant:
1. Install special nets on windows or vents so that the cat does not accidentally jump out of the window.
2. Remove all wires or secure them so that the pet cannot reach them.
3. Household chemicals, food, and plants also need to be placed in those places where the purr does not get to them.
A change of scenery is always stressful for cats. Therefore, give the new tenant time to get used to the apartment: let him walk around, sniff everything, and get to know the rest of the family.
Important! Don't expect your pet to get used to it right away! He will need some time to adapt.
You can bathe him, but you should not give him antihelminthics without consulting a doctor. If the cat is very nervous in a new place, then ask the specialist to write him sedatives as well.
In the early days, it is important to show the cat that he can trust you. Play with him, spend time, stroke, and caress. After 2-3 days, if the animal is still reluctant to make contact (hisses, hides), then start picking it up and stroking it. If the cat is aggressive, wrap it in a blanket first. You show him that everything is in order and he is at home. You need to do this as often as possible.
Perhaps the pet will refuse to eat, but then he will learn to come to the kitchen at a certain time for feeding. You don't have to force him to eat. If fasting lasts more than two days, this is an occasion to contact the veterinarian.
Keep your pet indoors for the first month and keep him out of the yard. For walks, put on a tailed harness, and do not let your pet go out alone.
If after some time you notice that the animal is behaving strangely, then first of all take it to the veterinarian. Inappropriate behavior may be a sign of an ongoing stressful condition or some kind of illness.
You can also consult with the shelter staff: perhaps there were traumatic situations in the life of the cat. This will tell you how to deal with him.
