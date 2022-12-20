What Is a Buy and Hold Strategy?

The term "buy and hold" is not misleading: this strategy has proven successful for many investors. Those favoring this strategy invest in Real Estate Sector stocks and other assets to hold onto them long-term. These financiers frequently keep their money in a single security for decades. According to the theory behind buy-and-hold investment methods, markets often increase in value over time. The value of a diversified stock or mutual fund portfolio that is purchased and left alone should rise consistently over time. Evidence suggests that market timing is challenging at best. If investors do thorough fundamental analyses of their holdings and the underlying firm maintains its strong performance, they should gradually accrue financial gains over time.

