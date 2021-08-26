Summer is a very beautiful time for weddings because this time of year you can use your imagination and make use of the richness of nature in all its diversity. Almost any style and theme is suitable for a summer wedding because it is much easier to implement many ideas in the warm season. Summer wedding themes can be the brightest and the most unusual, but most often brides try to use ideas inspired by nature. Floral bouquets, fruit vases, dried plant compositions - all this can be used in the design of your celebration.

Where to hold a summer wedding: top 5 ideas

Summer gives us endless possibilities in choosing where to celebrate the wedding reception and a large selection of wedding dresses from famous designers such as JA. Taking advantage of this, it is best to abandon the idea of celebrating the wedding in a cafe or restaurant, giving preference to cocktail parties. How can you celebrate a wedding in an original way during the warmest time of the year?

Some original ideas for a summer wedding

1.Dinner on the shore of the lake. What could be more romantic than a dinner on the shore of a beautiful body of water with ducks and swans, surrounded by picturesque reeds and cute bridges? If you like this holiday idea, you can set up a large tent on the shore with tables and chairs underneath. In case of unexpected rain, guests can hide under the tent roof and continue the fun.

2.Forest BBQ. A summer wedding is perfect for lovers of forest holidays. You don't have to go deep into the woods, because there can be quite a lot of mosquitoes and other insects. Organize a barbecue at the edge of the forest. Guests are sure to appreciate your idea for a summer wedding because of the light and relaxed atmosphere that prevails in the woods. Roast different kinds of fish and meats, arrange competitions for the title of the best "cook" - and your celebration will be active and fun.

3.Botanic Garden. One interesting idea for a summer wedding would be to hold a banquet in a botanic garden. Summer is the time of blossoming of various bushes, trees, and flowers, which will be the best living decoration for your celebration. In the park, you can not only arrange a stunning photoshoot but also organize a banquet area. However, it is worth arranging this in advance with the administration of the garden, which will help you choose a secluded and picturesque place and help with all the organizational aspects.

4.Restaurant with an open terrace. Fans of the classic version of celebrating weddings can retreat to a cozy manor house restaurant. Such a place is perfect for a wedding in the summer, especially if the restaurant provides an outdoor terrace with a beautiful view. After a hearty dinner, you can have a sumptuous fireworks display that guests can watch outdoors.

5.A wedding on a boat. When else can you take a boat ride surrounded by your closest loved ones, if not on your wedding day? Summer is the wedding season, which is perfect for boat rides when the refreshing breeze and spray can help cool you down after a hot day. Not only can you enjoy the beauty of the boat ride, but you can also have a great dinner and even dance. The "hottest" guests can even take a little swim.

Suitable wedding styles for a warm summer

Summer wedding decor should be warm, sunny, and fragrant. That's why so much greenery and flowers are used to create decor for weddings set for the warm season. So what styles can you use for your celebration?

Provence. The French theme is one of the leading styles for a summer wedding. Lavender sprigs, French wine, and cheese, lace, and wicker furniture - all these details will allow you to create an incredibly beautiful decoration, for which the soft pastel colors are best. Provence weddings are all about simplicity and coziness, so try to avoid the luxury elements in the decoration. The best place for the celebration is a blooming meadow or a beautiful country farm where you can recreate the atmosphere of provincial France.

        Rustic. Rustic is another great style, as close to nature and rustic motifs as possible, which is perfect for organizing a wedding in summer. Compressed straw, moss, wildflowers, and grasses, wood, stone - all this can be easily found in summer to decorate the celebration, according to a given theme. Summer wedding in the style of rustic is the best for connoisseurs of all things natural. Use natural colors in the decoration: brown, beige, white, green, and blue tones.

        Tropics. Why not recreate a real tropical forest if you don't know what theme to pick for a summer wedding? Use southern fruits such as pineapples, mangoes, papaya, and others to decorate the banquet hall with them. Orchids in various shades can also be used in the decoration. The best colors for a tropical celebration will be green tones with elements of bright colors. You can also choose any natural color for your wedding. A small decorative fountain or waterfall will be the highlight of the decoration of the hall.

Choose a comfortable and cozy place for your celebration and fill it with summer sunshine.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription