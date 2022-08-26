Canada and the United States are two of the most important countries not only in North America, but also in the world, since they are part of the «Big Seven» or G7 states. It would seem that such two neighbors should have much in common, but in fact they have many differences not only in history, art or culture, but also in the manner of communication, lifestyle, housing style, standard of living, food culture and mentality. Thus, today in this article, we're going to break down where the best travel destinations in American and Canada are, so you know exactly where to go on your trip. So, let’s go!
NATIONAL CUISINE
The two countries have absolutely different cuisines, symbols of national cuisine, and even the way they serve food. First, even regular cow's milk in Canada is not sold in bottles but in plastic bags, while in the United States milk is usually sold in plastic and glass bottles or, less frequently, in cartons. It should be noted that Canada has an unusual dish that may shock many, which is a beaver's tail dish. Therefore, it’s worth to travel to Canada if you’re watching your diet and want to try something really unusual. In the United States, food is certainly served in fairly large portions because Americans become accustomed to eating a lot and Canadians are used to eating less, so their portions are much more modest.
HOME STYLE PREFERENCES
Canadians normally live in cottages with a small backyard but a large backyard. Most Canadians live in small, minimalist houses, more often with two or three stories. Therefore, in case you prioritize small accommodations, it is better to car rental under 21 to avoid many problems with moving around any city. In the United States, the emphasis is on pomp, that is, a large house, just a villa with a large backyard, covered with lawn and, incidentally, mostly without a fence.
ATTITUDES TOWARD SPORTS
In Canada, there is a great emphasis on sports, but not on hockey. This sport has become just a symbol of the country, because there are ice hockey rinks in all cities and towns. The National Hockey League is present in all major cities, well known to all: Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg. So, if you are looking for a good rink for a hockey game, then booking a car rental under 21 years of age will be most beneficial to you. In the United States of America, in fact, most citizens actively cheer and participate in sports such as basketball, soccer and baseball themselves, as they are considered a national symbol and heritage of the nation. It is worth mentioning the fact that sporting paraphernalia such as the basketball and baseball mitt are of Canadian origin.
DIFFERENCES IN LANGUAGE
The American and Canadian versions of English are not really sundry, but there are certain differences. American English is simpler and more modern, so it is used more often than the classic British version. In fact, there are two large contingents of people in Canada: some speak English and others French. When traveling around the city, be sure to book a car rental for under 21 to make the journey easier. And the language itself in Canada is a mix of the British and American varieties. Therefore, with this in mind, many words Canadians pronounce as in the United States, and many as in the UK. Don’t forget that Canada travel, because there is a lot to see there, and not only in the USA.
HEALTH CARE
In the United States, medical care is really valuable, but it is the country that has the best level of medicine in the world. Innovations, practices, approaches to disease treatment, and internationally recognized medical schools that dictate the rules all over the world - this is about America. Therefore, when you need to get advice from the best doctor, the best option is to travel to the USA. However, not everything is perfect because if you don't have money, you won't get the service you need. In Canada, medicine is free, but you have to wait a long time not that you finally get to see a doctor, because the queues are enough great.
AIRFREIGHT PRICE
For USA travel there are all conditions to reduce the cost of the flight, namely: many airports, airlines, especially with low prices for transportation, as well as discounts and hot tours. The world's largest companies are concentrated there, which have a significant impact on the global market. Canada is far inferior in this respect, as the cost of flights is well over half a thousand dollars and there are few air carriers.
CONCLUSION
Consequently, summing up all of the above, you can see that when choosing between such world giants as the U.S. and Canada, it is impossible to state unequivocally that either of them is better. In fact, both have their advantages and disadvantages, and the final choice is up to you.
