\One factor in choosing a countertop for the kitchen is its functionality. While working in the kitchen, people have to perform many tasks from cleaning to chopping, and a countertop helps the person perform all these tasks easily. Furthermore, when it comes to bathroom countertops, they are built to provide additional space for keeping all the necessities.
As bathroom countertops are usually custom-made, one has the chance to experiment with lots of different designs and styles. But the question that bothers countless homeowners and business owners is, “what type of material should one choose for their kitchen?” or “where to buy countertops for a bathroom?”.
There are five unique elements that one should keep in mind while deciding on the material for their countertops:
Price of the countertop
Countertop maintenance requirements
Compatibility with the space
Appearance of the countertop
Durability of the countertop
A wise decision can be made only after checking all these factors. So, let’s see what all materials tick all the boxes and are best for bathroom countertops.
What are the materials that can be used for making high-quality countertops?
Foremost step is to determine the material of the countertop. So, let’s explore the most popular options:
Granite:
One of the most popular materials for ages, Granite has always been a favorite amongst the homeowners, either for countertops or other surfaces. It is a stain-resistant and beautiful material. The best point about granite is that it requires minimum upkeep. But the one downfall of granite is that it is nonporous, which means that any liquid could enter into the counterpart and ruin it.
Engineered quartz:
Unlike other stones, quartz is a manmade stone that resembles limestone, marble, or granite. But is more resistant to stains and scratches. It is made from 90% quartz particles and comes in various colors. One can also choose the thickness of the countertop according to their requirements.
Engineered quartz is a non porous material, so don’t worry about the countertop getting ruined because of any water spillage. From residential washrooms to commercial kitchens, quartz countertops fit well everywhere. Due to its durable and clean functionalities, quartz does not require sealing for protection.
Tile:
For many years tile has been a popular material for laying out countertops for the bathroom and kitchens.
There are many tiles accessible for homeowners to try, like porcelain tiles and ceramic tiles. The result of the tiles looks amazing, and it will be hard for anyone to take their eyes off it. But one might encounter the issue of grout on them. It gets very difficult to handle the mess of grout after complete installation of tiles.
However, these days the size of the tiles has become larger, minimizing the risk of grout coming out of the tiles.
Solid-surface materials:
Solid surface materials are designed in a way that they look like natural stones. They are made up of three elements: mineral particles, bonding resin, and added pigments.
The countertops made using solid surface materials are nonporous, one does not have to worry about any liquid settling down on the surface.
Due to this feature, you do not have to seal the countertop made using solid surface materials. But if it comes in contact with too much heat, it starts to get deformed, which is the biggest disadvantage of this material.
Why is engineered quartz the best material for countertops?
The best material that one can use for their kitchen and bathroom countertop is quartz. It has several advantages that are discussed further. Let’s first see what exactly quartz is.
So, quartz is a manmade product that looks attractive when laid on the countertop. Its manufacturing process allows the person to pick from the various color options it offers.
As it is a man-made stone, it can be molded into various shapes, sizes, textures, and colors. Therefore, the appearance of this stone looks rich, luxurious, and classy at the same time.
Known for its durability, once quartz sets foot in your kitchen, it will never leave your place. Neither does this material chip or crack as easily as granite and concrete nor is it porous.
So, you do not have to think about any spillage or any bacteria growing on the surface.
Let’s take a brief look at some of the unique advantages:
Looks clean: The look of quartz is so neat and sleek that anyone would become its fan at one glance.
Zero maintenance: Quartz being a non porous substance, one does not have to worry about bacteria growth. This also means that one does not have to worry about sealing it.
Increased value: Due to the increasing popularity, the reselling value of quartz countertops has increased massively. So, investing in it is a good choice.
One of the top brands in quartz manufacturing, no one can ever doubt Caesarstone’s products. Some of the key advantages of using Caesarstone quartz countertop is:
Provide high-quality material countertops
The look of their countertop is sleek
Provides numerous color options
Their countertops require minimum upkeep
Their countertops are hygienic and safe to use
Takeaway
Quartz countertops are known to be the best as they are nonporous and require minimal upkeep.
Good luck with your new bathroom counters!
