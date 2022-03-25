From Army With Love: Tactical Gear And Its Uses
You have probably seen the word tactical under some items that are hardly connected with tactics or strategy whatsoever. Tactical map is one thing, but tactical boots? What is tactical gear, and who can benefit from it? In this article, we will try to shed some light on the topic to dispel any misconceptions that readers, who're unfamiliar with the outdoor market, may have.
You don’t need to be a tactician to make use of items with the corresponding word in their name. Tactical is the new black, or to be more precise, the new military. The term “tactical gear” was introduced to sell the surplus of military gear to regular civilians. It wasn’t possible to sell military equipment to the general public, but there was a simple solution. Choose a different name - and the items are available to everyone. Even though this type of equipment was indeed exclusive to military personnel and law enforcement officers, those times have passed.
Why was tactical equipment restricted to the military and law enforcers? Because they were the only ones who needed it. The distinctive feature of any tactical item is durability. And more often than not, heavy weight. Armed forces and police officers find themselves in all kinds of situations in which ordinary equipment may not withstand the pressure or provide a due level of defense. That’s why the manufacturers made this equipment more robust. The increased sturdiness came at a price: items became heavier, but since all target users were trained professionals, this feature was deemed a necessary evil.
It is worth pointing out that tactical gear only includes specialized apparel, footwear, and various accessories. Firearms, exclusive to the armed forces, have nothing to do with this term. This specification made it possible to introduce the gear to the general public. Manufacturers have always spared no effort on making the gear for the military and law enforcers as high-grade as possible. Today, this benchmark quality is available to everyone willing to pay for it. Luckily for us, the prices don’t bite.
It would be an oversimplification to say that all tactical equipment is the same. After all, soldiers and police officers carry out different functions and solve different problems. Both groups may need bullet-proof vests, but a law-enforcer will hardly need a camouflaged outfit with dozens of pockets on their person. Likewise, soldiers may need boots made specifically for certain terrains while police officers mostly traverse city streets. While all those items share some similarities, tactical gear is still a varied product category. That’s why it is important to keep in mind why you are buying those items in the first place. What are you looking for? Is increased durability the only thing you need? Or do you want your equipment to be multifunctional as well? Are you choosing the gear for the next hunting season or simply want to add some realism to your military-style outfit? All these purposes will define your decision.
Tactical Gear Examples
Pants
We shall begin with items that can help you create a tactical outfit. What sets tactical pants apart from their casual-style relatives? Functionality, of course. Not that common pants are no longer functional, but tactical ones offer more features that both trained specialists and ordinary people can enjoy. Most tactical pants have numerous deep pockets, which may be extremely helpful to those who like to store phones, wallets, or keys on their person rather than put everything in a bag. Another benefit is strengthened stitching to endure the effects of frequent movement in various positions. After all, these pants are made for active use and thus should be durable enough to resist wear. There are also pants with internal knee-pad protection, in case there are too many steep stairs and, you know, other things you can trip over in your city, to say nothing about crossed forest terrain.
Vests
There are two types of tactical vests we’ll talk about: utility vests and armor vests.
Utility vests increase your carrying capacity with numerous pockets while evenly distributing the weight so as not to drag you down. They also feature the same qualities tactical pants enjoy, so sturdiness and longevity are assured.
Bulletproof vests serve a different purpose - you will hardly find any pockets on them whatsoever. These vests offer degrees of protection varying from IIA (low-velocity 9mm and .40 caliber handgun bullets) to IV (armor-piercing .30 caliber). The last category is designed for military confrontations and intense gunfights and is so heavy that it can only be utilized by users with sufficient strength and stamina. Not all body armor vests are bulletproof, though. Many of them can only protect the wearer from stabbing and piercing damage. Those can often be seen on correction facility wardens. Whether to wear such vests on a day-to-day basis is up to you.
Boots
Footwear is one of the most crucial aspects of any tactical outfit. It ensures your maneuverability and, speaking honestly, your ability to move. If we talk about terrains other than city paved roads, a reliable pair of boots is the only thing that allows you to move around. Walking barefoot in the forest is highly romanticized and often depicted in films, but in reality, it is an experience far from pleasant. So is walking in footwear unsuitable for the terrain. Tactical boots can give the user everything one might need from footwear: durability to resist the external impact, breathability to ensure comfort, waterproofness to keep your feet from getting wet. Those are qualities that any person can make use of, so tactical boots are probably the most common item from the ”tactical kit” that regular people acquire.
Belts
How are tactical belts different from common ones? Even though they might seem identical at first sight, tactical belts inherited the feature shared by other tactical family members - durability. While the primary purpose of a regular belt is to keep your pants on, tactical belts are designed to handle the weight of tactical gadgets you might have. Although you’ll probably store the majority of your items in a backpack, some of those that need to be accessed quickly are worth attaching to your belt. Knives, flashlights, holsters, and pouches are only some of the examples.
Backpacks
If robustness and deep organizational capacity are features you want to see in your backpack, then you’ll truly appreciate the benefits that a tactical backpack has to offer. Designed to store a lot of pieces of equipment and keep everything organized, these backpacks are an indispensable part of any tactical outfit. If you are a hunter, you will be pleased to know that many of them also have straps for carrying rifles. Due to their unmatched carrying capacity and highly organized compartments, tactical backpacks are frequent guests on camping and hiking trips.
Holsters
Everything that doesn’t shoot is still considered gear, even things for firearm storage. After all, quite often it is all about how fast you manage to get your firearm, so one can hardly call keeping it close an excessive measure. There are tactical holsters, designed for open-carry, concealed carry, ones that attach to your belt, are carried over a shoulder - in other words, there are plenty of options to choose from. And you don’t even need to own a gun to make use of a holster - other devices like flashlights can fit in there equally well.
Watches
A mark of status for some, a means of keeping punctual for others. Tactical watches are essential for those cases when you cannot keep your smartphone to check on time. Durable and waterproof, some modern watches can even monitor your vitals. Knowledge is power, and you can never know too much about yourself.
Why Is Tactical Gear Popular With Outdoorsmen?
The answer is quite plain - because of its ruggedness. The outdoors can be a very demanding environment where quality matters even more than usual: from giving you the fullest experience to preventing you from injuries or maybe even saving your life. Campers may walk several hours before finding the spot for the campsite, while hunters may follow their prey for miles. Walking for that long, carrying all the equipment you have, is a daunting task. Having tactical apparel that won’t wear out after several trips might make things much easier. Buying durable equipment saves money, time, and nerves. Seems like a win-win situation to us.
We all want to get the full worth of our money. Investing it in tactical gear is one of the most reliable ways to do so. When life calls for more than your mundane equipment can endure, tactical gear is the answer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.