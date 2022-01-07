Source: Shutterstock.com

Introduction

The Shiba Inu stopped being one of Japan’s most popular dog breeds and became the face of two tokens in an ecosystem where there is life beyond bitcoin and Ethereum. In fact, like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, the SHIBA INU cryptocurrency is trending these days, boosting its demand and popularity among crypto gamblers. If SHIBA INU is unfamiliar to you and you want to know what it is and who its founder is, then this article has got you covered!

Inspired by a meme, the trendy cryptocurrency has witnessed an appreciation by over 700% in the past 30 days, as per the reports. The owner of Tesla has contributed to itd boom. Other celebrities like Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin; Nick Carter, member of the Backstreet Boys; and former football player Antonio Brown have backed the cryptocurrency, giving more confidence to investors.

Who Is the SHIBA INU Founder?

The founder of Shiba Inu Coin is known by the name Ryoshi, although the information available about this mysterious person is almost negligible. Like Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious founder of Bitcoin, Ryoshi is still anonymous.

- About Ryoshi

Ryoshi's identity is still surviving according to a report obtained in December 2021 and it seems the identity will not be disclosed soon.

On May 29, Ryoshi created and published a blog content on a website about Ryoshi Research titled "I AM RYOSHI," wherein the so-called founder talked about his identity vaguely.

“I have said it from the beginning, I am a nobody, I am not important.” He went on to state, “The efforts to unmask my ‘identity’ even if successful would be underwhelming. I am just some guy of no consequence tapping at a keyboard and I am replaceable. I am Ryoshi.”

Ryoshi emphasized that SHIB is a sheer and decentralized token and it pertains to its community.

- Ryoshi’s Net Worth

Ryoshi’s exact or approximate net worth is debatable. However, his net worth is not the main point of consideration for Ryoshi.

He puts in black and white: “My job, my job is to defend the line and the brand. From the beginning, it is always the same.

“SHIBA is SHIBA. That is all. Anybody who comes and honors the Shiba walks equal with me.

“Anybody who comes and attempts to leech from the Shiba is a scammer and placed into exile.”

He concludes: “I give you this end vision. Now build towards it.”

When Was SHIBA INU Created?

The creation of SHIB dates back to August 2020. At the time, it was known as a decentralized meme token. Soon after creating the cryptocurrency, Ryoshi destroyed 50% of all SHIBs by fire for Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Buterin has since given his compilation of SHIB and various other 'meme coins' to charity.

Ryoshi is also credited for creating LEASH, another cryptocurrency that is an integral part of the Shiba Inu network.

As expounded on the official Shiba Inu Coin website, LEASH features a contradictory charm of SHIB", as 100,000 LEASHs are currently in existence, and they are tagged for a price of $ 1,570 while putting in black and white.

Chatters About SHIBA INU Founder in Community

Shiba Inu is recognized as a champion by the Dogecoin community. Therefore, it is a rage among its followers. However, the same has not contributed to appreciating the worth of the meme coin, as it has been on a downturn since the beginning of the month. From its unsurpassed high, it has depreciated practically 50% to the point where it is dropping behind approximately $0.00005. For now, nothing can be put down instead of the hoopla built up about the digital asset, which is becoming progressively weaker. However, social media metrics do not appear to back up this conception. So we are suggesting to check Shiba Inu price prediction by experts before investing in it to avoid the losses.


Conclusion

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency was born unexpectedly from a joke. It is candidly depicted as a satire of Dogecoin, a token that was born as a mockery of the universe of digital assets. However, it also became known as its main rival, whom it seeks to dethrone.

The Shiba Inu appeared in August 2020 and its emergence was led by the anonymous "Ryoshi", a "user" surrounded by a halo of mystery since he has never revealed his true identity. The “user” has a very little used Twitter account, with 138 thousand followers, where he proclaims the benefits of its creation in terms of decentralization.

 

