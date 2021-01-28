Life insurance is an important financial product with countless advantages to people’s lives in the vast majority of situations. However, who really needs to buy life insurance, and what can you use it for? We answer this and more in this article:
What if no-one is dependent on me?
Even if you don’t have anyone dependent on you, life insurance can still be a good idea. Life insurance would cover the costs of your funeral expenses, for example. But there are lots of other reasons to have it too.
At what age should I buy life insurance?
The younger and healthier you currently are, the less expensive life insurance will be for you, so you should get life insurance as young as possible.
Which life insurance policy is best for me?
Several factors can help you figure out what will make the best life insurance policy for you.
First of all, why do you want to get life insurance? Is it to protect your assets, or to build wealth? Or maybe you want to better protect your family? Establish this, and you’ll be well on your way to finding this best life insurance policy for you.
Then, you’ll need to know what your situation is and what stage of life you’re in. Are you starting up a business, for example? Or are you in school? Maybe you’re about to buy a home, or get married? Or do you have kids? This is another important factor.
And lastly, your current age is a major factor in figuring out what your best life insurance policy should be.
Can life insurance protect my family?
Whether you are thinking about starting a family or you already have a family, life insurance is a great way to protect them in the future. However, it is better to purchase life insurance before you start your family since the rates are generally cheaper when you are younger.
Will life insurance cover my funeral costs?
Yes, life insurance will help to cover your funeral costs. This is a leading reason why people buy life insurance.
Life insurance can also help you with supporting anyone you care for financially, like an elderly parent, a sibling, partner or anyone else.
It is a good idea to get life insurance while you are still young so that it does not end up costing so much by the time you need it. You may also be refused life insurance later on if you cannot pass the medical exam.
But if you have other savings or other sources of money, with no-one who depends on your income, life insurance is not a necessity even to cover your funeral costs.
What about my mortgage or other debts?
When you buy a home using a mortgage, chances are you will get asked whether you would like to get mortgage insurance, too. However, if you buy a life insurance policy that covers your mortgage debt, this will protect the interest, and avoid the need to buy extra mortgage insurance when you purchase your new home.
What’s more is, life insurance can also make sure that your other debts are automatically paid off too when you die. Usually, if you die in debt with no way for your estate to pay it, all your assets would not be allowed to pass on to someone you care about. In fact, your debt may even get passed on to your heirs!
But with life insurance, your debt could be cancelled when you die. If this is a feature you are interested in, look into a policy that offers this.
Could life insurance protect my partner?
If you are in a relationship, you should both think about whether you want life insurance. After all, if you are both earning an income that you would, respectively, be comfortable to live on alone, in the event that your partner passes away, life insurance would only be necessary to cover the funeral costs.
But what if one of you brings in significantly more than the other? In this case, life insurance is a good idea, as long as it does not become a financial burden.
What if I get insurance through my work?
Maybe you already get life insurance through your work, and you’re worried that taking out your own life insurance policy could clash with it, or would be redundant when you’re already covered by work.
However, since you could change jobs or even lose your job at any time, it is not a good idea to leave your life insurance up to your employer.
Since your life insurance will get more expensive the older you get, it is a good idea to just go ahead and buy a small life insurance policy for yourself, to ensure you always have some coverage, regardless of your current employment status.
What if I run a business?
Whether you have a business partner or you run a business by yourself, buying your own separate life insurance policy is a good idea…….
What if I have a cottage?
If you have a cottage or vacation property, did you know that it is seen as being an investment property?
If you have a cottage, you will need to think about this, and plan how you are going to pay the tax. Check out WEALTHinsurance.com to learn more about capital gains tax on cottages.
Can I take out life insurance on my parents?
Many people don’t realise they can do this, but taking out life insurance on your parents can be a clever thing to do. When you take out life insurance on your parents and put yourself as the policy’s beneficiary, you can secure a death benefit.
If you are the one paying your parents’ premiums, be sure to set yourself as an irrevocable beneficiary, to make certain you secure the investment. If you set this up while your parents are quite young, this can be a financially sound investment.
Another option for your financial protection that most people don’t think of is care. You may like to look into long-term care on your parents’ behalf, or suggest that they look into it.
Can I get life insurance for my children?
People generally say that there is no point in getting life insurance for children, because they have no beneficiaries. However, if you worry that a hereditary illness or condition will make your child difficult to insure later in their life, they should get life insurance early.
Plus, life insurance can make a good savings option, for your child to borrow against later in life.
