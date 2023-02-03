African Hunts & Safaris pride themselves on providing exceptional African hunting adventures, along with their well-known attention to detail when it comes to providing excellent client service.
Not only do they want to make sure that a client’s hunt is fruitful, but they also want to make sure that he or she has the opportunity to take advantage of the wonderful depth of hospitality, scenery, and variety that South Africa has to offer.
Both Gerrie du Plessis and Nicus Janse van Rensburg, co-owners of African Hunts & Safaris, believe hunting to be more of a calling in their lives than either a pastime or a recreational activity.
Nicus developed an interest in hunting at a relatively young age and at the age of 30, he had already made a name for himself as a successful hunting guide. As a licensed hunting guide, he has provided countless hunters with the opportunity to achieve their goals of bringing home the trophy of their life while also ensuring that they have the experience of a lifetime.
He is a natural leader who is able to keep the appropriate degree of seriousness and assurance while hunting, without compromising the joy and excitement that comes along with such an event. Nicus is also a skilled and experienced bowhunter who places a great importance on maintaining a respectful relationship with the natural world and its animals.
Gerrie’s early exposure to the great outdoors and the sport of hunting was fostered by the fact that he frequently went on hunting trips with his family when he was a young child.
Today, he reflects on a fruitful business career and as a professional hunter, he will go out of his way to entertain, treat and guide his hunters.
Both take great pride in the fact that the vast majority of their clients go on to become friends.
They have a strong dedication to hunting in a manner that is responsible and sustainable, a passion for the outdoors, specifically the African bush, as well as an enthusiasm for adventure. They hold the utmost esteem for the natural world and the environment that they live in and are filled with honour and pride for the nation in which they were born.
As South African hunting outfitters, African Hunts & Safaris are experts in developing one-of-a-kind South African hunting safari itineraries that can be adapted to meet the requirements of a single hunter or an entire group of hunters, offering a variety of hunting options, including rifle and bow hunting.
In addition to this, the prize quality is exceptional, so you can rest assured that you will be in good hands.
African Hunts & Safaris will be able to provide amazing South African hunting safaris to hunters and their families from all over the world as a direct result of their decision to combine their many areas of expertise.
Therefore, their vision is to be recognised as one of southern Africa's most reputable hunting outfitters and to be valued for this distinction.
Their mission is to constantly serve customers with devotion and respect, and to build connections that last a lifetime. To set the standard for the industry with our commitment to responsible, ethical, and sustainable hunting while maintaining a high level of respect for both the animals we hunt and the natural world in which they live.
Their goal at African Hunts & Safaris is to ensure that each and every one of their clients has a once-in-a-lifetime experience while hunting in Africa by providing amazing personal service and an excellent degree of professionalism at all times.
“Not only as a customer, but also as a friend, it is an honour for us to have you visit our native land,” Gerrie and Nicus concluded.
