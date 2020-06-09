Image Credit: Pixabay
In all industries, an essential part of the production is ensuring that all data and information gathered is as precise and accurate as possible. In order to do that, it is vital that every component of the process is well chosen and used for its specific functions. Why? Because it determines the consistency of the product as well as the safety of the people working within the company. At the same time, it helps optimize the system and maximize the productivity of the machines and their outputs.
For operations handling liquid operations, magnetic flow meters, otherwise called as electromagnetic or mag meters, is one vital factor for accurate fluid management. It is often used to determine the volumetric flow of substances.
Even if it is mostly used for liquids, the mag meters do not work with hydrocarbons, distilled water, and non-aqueous solutions. Instead, it is ideal for operations which only require a very minimal drop of pressure.
What are Magnetic Flow Meters?
Unlike most meters that depend on changes in pressure or temperatures, these magnetic ones do not need an inline turbine or obstructions to measure the flow rates and frequency. Instead, it uses a sensor paired with a transmitter.
Most meters employ the use of an obstruction in the middle of the path flow to measure the differential pressure, but not this one. As the volume of liquid flows through it the magnetic flow meter, its sensor calculates the amount of induced voltage that passes through it. Then, that voltage is conveyed to the transmitter.
The mag flow meter handles extreme temperatures well, unlike most flow meters which gauge the differential pressure and thermal changes. Hence, it is deemed as a better fit for abrasive liquids or substances at extreme coldness or heat. Also, the electromagnetic flow meter works for high viscosity fluids that come with low velocities and the extreme opposite, or the liquids that seem watery.
This type of meter is also used for the bidirectional flow of substances, which again, cannot be administered by other kinds such as mass volume meter. At the same time, most mag flow meters are easily configurable, depending on the functions and conditions it is needed.
How is Flow Measurable by Induced Voltage?
It is believed that the principles behind magnetic flow meters are what is known as the “Faraday’s Law.” It depicts that any electric current also produces a magnetic field, and it is directly proportional to how a magnetic field produces some sort of electric current as well, hence, the term “induced voltage.”
The formula behind Faraday’s law goes as E=k*B*D*V; where E is the induced voltage, k is a constant that varies depending on the process being measured, B is the strength of the magnetic field, D is the diameter of the pipe used and its length, and V is the velocity of the substance passing through.
How is it measured? First, the transmitter applies a current on a set of coils found inside the sensor of the magnetic flow meter. In turn, it generates some sort of magnetic field inside the apparatus. As it happens, the flowing substance inside the meter causes some positively and negatively charged particles in the liquid to disperse, which then generates what is known as the induced voltage. Lastly, it is then transported into the transmitter, which then measures the quantifiable velocity of the substance flow.
The magnetic flow meter also comes with what is known as “local operator interface”, otherwise called as LOI, which displays the calculated velocity. This feature allows the users to configure the device as needed.
Why Are Magnetic Meters Important?
In totality, the main functions of flow meter for water substances are to ensure that the machines used for operations are well-optimized, which ensures the efficiency and quality of the products. At the same time, the safety of all within the area.
The electromagnetic flow meters accurately record the total amount of substances used for the production. Hence, it guarantees uniformity of the amount used and of the product. Some of the most popular uses of it are for food and beverage productions, breweries, and even paper applications.
As stated above, the mag flow meter works well in extreme conditions. Hence, it is the top choice for wastewater management companies as it provides accurate measurements for less troubleshooting and problems.
However, there are still some reservations when it comes to using this device, including the following:
Liquids must be conducive for the magnetic field to produce an induced voltage for measurement.
The flow meter shall use a 4-wire transmitter to guarantee optimum output but does not work well in dangerous conditions.
Gases flow rates are not measurable by mag flow meters.
Nevertheless, electromagnetic flow meters are still essential in the daily operations of any liquid-handling companies. It guarantees the accuracy of the products, maximum productivity, and higher quality of products.
