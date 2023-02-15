Running a business is never easy. You have to handle the day-to-day operations, manage employees, acquire customers, maintain relationships with vendors—the list can go on and on. One of the key components that often gets overlooked is how to finance operations without sacrificing valuable cash flow.
Invoice finance providers are an emerging solution for small & medium businesses that want to get paid quickly while also freeing up capital in their budget. They offer flexibility and convenience irrespective of whether you’re a freelancer or running an established enterprise. Today we will dive into why more business owners should consider using invoice finance solutions as part of their financial management strategy.
What is invoice finance and how does it work?
Invoice finance is a type of asset-based lending that allows businesses to borrow money against the value of their outstanding invoices. It's a quick and easy way for businesses to get access to the cash they need to grow and expand their operations.
How it works: The business applies for a loan, and then provides the lender with a list of its outstanding invoices. The lender advances a percentage of the total invoice value, minus an interest rate. Once the invoice is paid by the customer, the lender receives repayment plus interest. This cycle can be repeated as often as needed, making it a very flexible form of financing.
What are the types of invoice finance options available in Australia for businesses?
There are a few different types of invoice finance options available in Australia for businesses. The most common type is invoice discounting, which is when a business sells its outstanding invoices to a finance company at a discount. This allows the business to access the cash from those invoices immediately, rather than waiting for the customers to pay them.
Another type of invoice finance option is factoring, which is when a business sells its entire account receivable (invoices) to a factor in exchange for an immediate lump sum payment. Factoring can be helpful for businesses that have difficulty getting approved for invoice discounting because it doesn't require the sale of specific invoices.
How to choose the best invoice finance option for your business needs?
There are a few things to consider when choosing between invoice discounting and factoring:
-The amount of time it takes for you to get paid: With invoice discounting, you can get paid immediately once the invoice is discounted. With factoring, you have to wait until the customer pays their invoice.
-The credit limit: Factoring companies will typically offer a higher credit limit than invoice discounters.
-Fees: Factoring companies typically charge a lower fee than invoice discounters.
-Service: Factoring companies offer more comprehensive services than invoice discounters. This includes things like collection and account management.
How to qualify for invoice finance and what are the steps involved?
The steps involved in qualifying for invoice finance vary depending on the provider, but generally include providing detailed information about your business and its invoicing history.
Some providers also require a credit check or reference from your bank. Once you've been approved for invoice finance, you'll be able to borrow money against your outstanding invoices in order to cover expenses such as payroll, rent, and other business costs.
Qualifying for invoice finance can be a great way for businesses to get access to capital quickly and easily. The steps involved are relatively simple, and providers typically have a quick turnaround time so you can get your funding as soon as possible.
What are the benefits of invoice finance that make it worth considering?
-Fast access to cash - funds can be available within 24 hours of submitting an invoice for financing.
-Improved cash flow - finance allows businesses to have more money available sooner, helping to cover costs and keep the business running smoothly.
-Reduced risk - businesses can receive up to 85% of the invoice value immediately, reducing the amount of time and money they would otherwise spend waiting for payments from customers.
-Flexible repayment options - businesses can choose a repayment schedule that suits their needs, making it easier to manage finances.
-Protection against bad debt - if a customer does not pay an invoice, the financier assumes the risk rather than the business.
How to choose a reputable invoice finance provider in Australia?
When looking for reputable invoice finance or invoice discounting Australia based provider, it's important to consider the company's industry experience, financial stability and customer service.
The invoice finance provider should have experience in the industry your business operates in. This experience will help them understand your business and the unique needs of your industry.
Additionally, the provider should be financially stable so that you can be assured that they will be around to support you as your business grows.
And finally, good customer service is crucial, so make sure to ask the potential providers about their level of customer service and how they would handle any problems that may arise.
