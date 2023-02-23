With a growing cryptocurrency market, the use of blockchains, NFTs, and Web3 is increasingly in demand. While Blockchain is a primary platform that helps keep track of crypto transactions by safely enabling them through its decentralized and distributed network, it also requires a lot of energy. Blockchain, NFTs, and Web3 technologies are rapidly developing and constantly on the rise. This instant rise also has high energy demands and its environmental impact is starting to grow.know more about bitcoin alpha by clicking here: bitalpha-ai.org 

Due to this, it is said the Blockchain, NFTs, and Web3 have a significant sustainability problem and multiple ongoing quests are constantly searching for more sustainable alternatives to power these machines and to keep the market alive. 

