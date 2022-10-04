Why do large companies choose video conferencing apps to optimize negotiations, corporate training and costs over popular video chats?
Almost every company has a question about optimizing the business process with the help of modern technologies. Apps like iMind are no exception; they allow you to optimize the time and money costs of the enterprise and quickly resolve issues with partners.
Of course, video conferencing will not replace live communication, but they take it to a completely different level. Indeed, in a session of such a video call, people located in different parts of the world can take it. And unlike the phone, the interlocutors not only hear each other's voice, but also see facial expressions, gestures - a certain effect of presence is obtained. In addition, video conferencing allows companies to save time and money for seminars, meetings, consultations and business trips of employees.
What it is?
Videoconferencing is more than just cameras, a computer and software - it is equipment and technologies that together allow you to transfer remote communication to a high quality level, often achieving the effect of presence.
A professional videoconferencing system includes many elements.
High-quality high-resolution video camera
During a conversation using a popular video chat, you often see a low-quality picture with unregulated lighting. A professional camcorder with adjustable light sensitivity and color reproduction reproduces a high-quality, detailed picture of your interlocutor. As a result, you are not distracted from communication and perceive the interlocutor as if he is at arm's length.
Conference systems (microphones)
Conference systems are highly sensitive to ensure high-quality speech during negotiations, unlike a microphone on a phone or computer.
Acoustic systems
Sound equipment is installed only after engineering acoustic calculations of the room. Various types of equipment are used in conference halls and meeting rooms: ceiling acoustics, hinged, frontal. When using the latter type of acoustics, there will be an additional effect of the presence of a remote participant.
Room acoustic data
This point is directly related to the above; without decent room acoustics, it is impossible to achieve the sound effect of presence. It is mainly edited and shaped with the help of interior materials during repairs.
Video equipment
It refers to video display systems of interlocutors (screens, monitors, panels). The transmission of visual content is the most important thing during a video conference, the quality of the equipment plays the most important role here.
What is all this for, if there is Skype?
The main differences are quality, reliability and capabilities.
Firstly, the quality and level of videoconferencing are directly related, as you probably already understood, from the installed equipment. A popular smartphone, or even a top-of-the-line laptop with the latest performance, will not be able to stream video of the same quality as professional equipment, even if not a popular brand. Communicating via Skype, you simply see the interlocutor on your screen, the video conferencing system provides the effect of presence.
Secondly, do not forget about reliability. An urgent problem for many organizations is the confidentiality of information. The video conferencing system, unlike Skype, is protected from data "leakage" and eavesdropping, since all connections go through the client's server, and the equipment is serviced by the company's personnel.
Another of the main differences is the possibility of stable and secure operation on weak communication channels, and vice versa, in local networks, where data transfer speed is very high.
Skype only works when connected to its servers, via the Internet; that is, every time you experience connection problems, you will not be able to use video calls all the time until the problems are fixed. Imagine if it happens during very important negotiations with your partners or clients.
Capabilities
There are many benefits, including:
demonstration of presentations, videos, photos, drawings, tables and any other multimedia materials during a conversation;
during communication, an electronic board is available on which you can draw, enter and edit data;
duplication of your desktop on a common screen and management of your interlocutor's desktop is provided;
video recording of negotiations and all data, if necessary;
unlimited number of participants;
scheduling video conferences and invitations;
after scheduling a conference, designate a date and time, and your interlocutors will receive individual messages.
But if the company is large, actively developing or planning to conduct training between branches, you will need multi-point video conferencing. This approach will require conference facilities that support such communication capabilities.
From the foregoing, the following clear advantages can be distinguished:
quality and level of video meetings;
security and reliability of videoconferencing;
ease of use;
scalability;
saving costs and resources of the organization;
the possibility of remote learning;
effect of "presence" during negotiations.
Use modern technologies for successful business. Videoconferencing with proven applications is the ideal option to save your time and money.
