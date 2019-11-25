Transitioning from student life to working life can be a shock to the system in several ways, not the least of which is learning to deal with, and pay for, student debt. If you have a mounting debt in the form of a student loan, you've probably done your research on ways to get rid of it faster and easier. Federal student loans tend to come with back-breaking APRs, which means you end up paying much more than you should for your education. By refinancing your student loan, you'll be able to create a repayment plan that works for you and your particular circumstances at a much lower APR. You'll also have the chance to consolidate your loans if you have several you're trying to repay simultaneously. Overall, you'll save a ton of money, not to mention the time spent worrying about your debts.
Elfi, which can be found at https://www.elfi.com, offers a range of options for refinancing student loans at competitive, low rates, and with no hidden fees whatsoever. It's a relatively new company in the refinancing world, but it has quickly gained an excellent reputation as one of the best. What puts Elfi above its competitors is its transparent and straightforward application process. It's free to apply, and in the prequalification stage, you'll have an opportunity to see what rates you'd be eligible for without affecting your credit score. Elfi also puts you first, offering round the clock, coast to coast customer service, delivered by knowledgeable and informed experts.
Elfi's interest rates are also some of the best in the industry. They currently offer both fixed rates starting at 3.14% APR and variable rates starting at 2.39% APR. Compared to the federal rates, which start at 4.53% APR, Elfi will quickly save you a lot of money. Elfi is one of the best refinancers in respect to its APRs offered. In fact, it offers the lowest fixed rates in the country and some of the lowest variable rates.
Elfi comes with a host of other benefits in addition to its low rates. Some of those that are worth noting include their 12-month forbearance period (meaning payments can be reduced or held off for a year) and military deferment options. Elfi also has no maximum loan amount (but does require a minimum amount of $15,000). Additionally, you have the chance to help out a friend by referring them to Elfi, and as a reward, you'll get a nice little gift of $400. Finally, they will refinance either federal or private loans.
Elfi has received consistently high reviews for its services, and it isn't hard to see why. Offering some of the best benefits and best rates on the market, as well as an easy-to-use online application form, makes it a fantastic option for those looking into refinancing their student loans. If you have a steady, decently paid job and a credit score of 680 or above, you should be eligible for one of their plans. Try their prequalification now and see what you could be saving!
