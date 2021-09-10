https://pixabay.com/da/photos/dollars-betalingsmiddel-penge-499481/

 

Gambling has a long and complicated history in Kentucky as in many other states. It can be difficult to figure out what the issues around gambling are and why it continues to be illegal. This article provides some explanations for the restrictions and the issues surrounding gambling in Kentucky.  

You can play whatever you want in the state of Kentucky if there is no exchange of real money. It is the exchange of money that is the biggest issue. Gambling and any form of real-money exchange are illegal in the state of Kentucky. Kentucky is one of the many states in the US that is very restrictive around gambling. There is no land-based casino to be found in Kentucky and only gambling for charity is permitted throughout the state.  

The one legal form of gambling; Betting

Betting on horseracing is the one form of gambling that is still legal in Kentucky. As in many other restrictive states, horse race betting is the only type of betting that passes the test and that is legal. Why remains a good question that seems difficult to answer. Probably because there is an old and rich tradition of horse racing in the state of Kentucky. The horse races are possibly trying to hold the monopoly on betting in the states as they would naturally be invested in sticking to their status as the only legal betting option. So, if you like to enjoy betting, the horse races are where you should turn to. Betting on horse races can be done online, for example on Betting.com, you do not necessarily need to be on the tracks to be able to bet. Though the live experience might be the most fun. 

  

Games of chance or games of skill

When turning to casinos and card games the distinction between the illegal forms of gambling and the legal ones is between games of chance and games that require skills. It can be difficult to separate those fully, but it is, however, this distinction that is drawn between the legal and illegal games. In the games of chance, you will find the classic gaming machines also referred to as slot machines which is one of the ways the casino makes its money. Here you pull a handle and hope for three in a row, which is driven by chance. These games of chance are ultimately the ones that have made gambling illegal as you do not need to practice or have any kind of skills, you can just pull the handle. In other words, everybody can gamble and either win or lose money. The games of skill are more dependent on analyzing the chances and playing the cards right. It is the games of chance that make gambling a difficult matter and what makes many states, like Kentucky, choose to make it illegal by law.  

Both enjoying the real deal or engaging in a game online is difficult in Kentucky as the state of online gambling is equally challenged by restrictions.  

 

 

