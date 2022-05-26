With obesity being something that many people suffer with nowadays across the Western World, getting the nutrition of your infant right, especially during their first 1,000 days on the planet, is more important than ever. Medical science is absolutely key to developing an understanding of what happens during this highly critical developmental period, and it enables parents to give their babies the services and products that they require in order to achieve long term health benefits.
Having a poor diet has more of an impact on infants and children than on anyone else, which is why it is so important to get it right. By getting your infant to consume and enjoy consuming healthy foods and formulas early on, means that they are more likely to enjoy these things later on in life. This is something that is backed up by science. So by shaping food behaviour early on could help to benefit the health of an infant as they grow and become older.
Despite many parents already being aware of this fact and starting their babies off with healthy formula milk, such as HiPP Dutch Stage 1; dutch baby formula, the number of obese children and adults in the United States would suggest that there are still a large proportion of parents who are not aware of this fact. This has been backed up by a number of scientific studies showing that parents often feed their infants and toddlers too much of the wrong type of food. Science must be used to try and inform these parents about positive child nutrition.
How to offset an obesogenic environment
The Western World is a complex obesogenic setting that is not well suited to good nutrition. A range of factors, including food availability, marketing, having sedentary lifestyles, and food pricing are all impacting on the health of our young. One thing that can be easily controlled in order to make your infant child more healthy is their nutrition. By educating parents in infant nutrition in order to prevent bad habits and unhealthy eating patterns from occurring, children can be put on the right path towards better health.
Introducing a range of different healthy foods to infants from early on is vitally important to laying the foundations for a whole lifetime of healthy eating. By doing this, infants can reap all of the benefits that come with consuming highly nutritious food.
The quantity and quality of nutrition
In order for infants to grow and develop in a way that is healthy, what they need is the correct mixture of nutrients, with textures and tastes that are appropriate for their particular stage of development. The portion sizes also need to be correct in order to avoid over consumption. It is these specific scientific ideas that underpin what it takes to make your infant not only healthy now but also in the future too.
Encouraging behaviour change
Behavioural change is highly important when it comes to influencing positive nutrition and a positive lifestyle choice. The process of weaning can be a very difficult one on its own and can be made even more difficult for parents given the digital world that we found ourselves in nowadays where we are bombarded with information about what is good and bad for children, and what is bad and what should be encouraged. This is why it is so important to empower parents with the correct information; information that is backed up by science, so that they can make their own informed decisions about what they feed their infant child.
For instance, the science shows that after the age of six months old, babies require more than just formula milk in order to support their fast development and growth. This is where the complementary feeding stage begins and the importance of introducing the right foods is paramount for developing sensory perception, eating behaviours, fine motor skills, oral skills, amongst many other things. This acts as the stepping stone before an infant goes onto a fully food based diet, which is why it is so important in shaping their attitude towards food and taste preferences.
Those infants that are given lots of vegetables as part of the complementary feeding step are found to have a much higher intake of them as they get older than those that started off with fruits. They are also more likely to be open to tasting new vegetables as they move onto a full food based diet. More than 1 million parents from across the globe use this framework, which goes to show the need for lots of supportive information.
The quality of the ingredients
As any parent will tell you, infants are particularly sensitive / fussy when it comes to the food that they consume. They require a wide range of different nutrients during each of the various developmental stages that they go through and so it is vitally important that the food that they are consuming contains certain key ingredients to match their needs.
For instance, the blood brain barrier in an infant does not fully develop until they reach the age of three years old. Because of that, they are particularly vulnerable to absorbing contaminants directly into their central nervous system. A typical toddler will absorb anywhere between 40 percent and 70 percent of lead from the foot that they consume where adults will only absorb anywhere between 5 percent and 20 percent. Because an infant brain is less mature and they have fewer effective metabolic pathways, these toxic substances end up staying in their brain for a much longer amount of time, making this even more of an issue.
This is why it is so important to ensure that the quality of the ingredients in the food that you feed to your infant is as good as it possibly can be. Stick to giving them organic foods where you can or failing that, opt for ones that are produced above and beyond the standard food requirements.
