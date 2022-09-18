Graphite is a mineral mainly made up of carbon. It is sometimes called plumbago or black lead. Graphite is used in numerous production processes making it an essential compound in the survival of the human race. For this reason, graphite stock has been on a steady rise. Here are a few reasons why the world needs graphite to run smoothly.

The usefulness of graphite to human life is in its molecular structure, which consists of layers called graphene. The atoms in each graphene layer are arranged in the familiar honeycomb structure. The bonds between the graphene are relatively weak, making them easy to separate and slide past each other.

